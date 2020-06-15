Artist of the Week: John Legend

The ‘All of Me’ hitmaker is keen to bring some light during the difficult time with his upcoming seventh studio album ‘Bigger Love’ led by an uplifting title track.

John Legend is all about love. At a very difficult and challenging time like these where the world is hurting amid the global health crisis and worldwide protests against racial injustice, the “All of Me” hitmaker is determined to spread joy and kindness.

The first black man who became an EGOT for winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony is gearing up for the release of his seventh studio installment. Called “Bigger Love”, the album is two years in the making following his 2018 holiday set “A Legendary Christmas”.

The title track is an uplifting song that offered fans a break from the doom and gloom of 2020. “I just hope it gives people a moment to feel good,” he explained. “I know things are very difficult and a bit scary right now and music isn’t going to solve everyone’s problems, but hopefully it can give people a bit of a lift and bring some light to these dark times.”

The bouncy track was accompanied by a heartwarming music video that featured his wife Chrissy Teigen and their two adorable young kids Luna and Miles. The family footage was fused with homemade clips of fans around the globe dancing to the upbeat single.

The album is announced to be released June 19. It’s expected to make a notable debut if his chart history is any indication – he appeared on Billboard Hot 100 more than a dozen times with his love anthem “All of Me” dominating the chart in 2013 and all of his previous six albums became the top 20 on the R&B Albums chart.

For an artist who’s preparing for an album launch, it’s only natural for them to hype up the project. But promoting an album seems to take a backseat for John Legend. Instead, he’s actively using his platform to amplify black voices amid the Black Lives Matter movement that swept across the country and overseas.

He condemned the killing of George Floyd and supported campaign to “defund” police departments and give more to healthcare and education. He’s also seeking justice for the death of medical worker Breonna Taylor, calling for the arrest of the cops responsible for her death.