What type of buyer are you? Stylist reveals how to avoid common shopping problems

The term & # 39; retail therapy & # 39; It has long been used to describe the relationship of women to shopping.

Whether you like to shop or hate it, there is usually an emotional reason behind our habits.

Once you can understand your shopping habits, you can become aware of your triggers, to help you make more informed decisions in the future.

Here, Susie Hasler, who runs Styled By Susie, who specializes in designing women on a budget whose body shapes have changed due to having children, menopause, or weight gain, gives us an idea.

So what kind of buyer are you?

Susie Hasler, who runs Styled By Susie, revealed different types of shoppers and asks which one you are. In the picture, stock image

The social buyer

You like to buy without a final goal. For you, it's more about social interaction with a partner and you stop frequently for coffee and a break.

Advantage: You are likely to have a positive association with shopping due to social interaction.

Disadvantage: Without a purchase purpose, you are likely to make mistakes due to your friends' opinions or making hasty decisions.

Therapy Buyer

Shopping is your reward for feeling good or feeling bad. It is a way to relax, improve your mood and the definition of & # 39; retail therapy & # 39 ;.

Advantage: It can be a mood booster when you're feeling down and a great way to reward yourself after a promotion or bonus.

Susie revealed the pitfalls of every style from the bargain hunter to the social buyer. In the picture, stock image

Disadvantage: Like all quick fixes, the tinnitus can be short lived and is not a healthy way to shop if you are hiding other emotions that need to be resolved.

The donor

You love buying gifts for others, finding the perfect gift for your loved one, and you prefer to buy from someone else than yourself.

Advantage: It feels great to make someone else feel good! You can brighten his day.

Disadvantage: If you never shop for yourself, then it is important to address the imbalance and why you don't deserve the perfect gift for yourself and your own needs.

The bargain hunter

Even if you have the funds to buy something at full price, you prefer the thrill of a discount, a coupon code, or any type of sale. Shopping is a game to win.

Stylist said social shoppers can often make mistakes taking advice only from friends, while bargain hunters may be disconnected from the product. In the picture, stock image

Advantage: You save money.

Disadvantage: This type of buyer experiences the most amount of guilt due to a disconnect from the product and is likely to buy something just because it is cheap, whether they use it or not.

The informed buyer

Purchase with a purpose and an end goal in sight. Make a list in advance of the items you need and test everything (this is how I tell my customers to buy).

Advantage: Save money in the long run, make better and more informed decisions, and develop a healthy relationship with shopping.

Disadvantage: I wish I had bought this way sooner!