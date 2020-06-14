Welcome to the Johnson family.

LARA LETTICE JOHNSON, 26 (born 1993 to Boris Johnson and Marina Wheeler)

Lara Lettice Johnson with Boris Johnson and Marina Wheeler in North London in May 2012

Lara was the first child born to Johnson and Mrs. Wheeler in 1993.

Just five weeks after her parents' wedding day, Lara was born, who is only five years younger than Carrie Symonds.

He attended Bedales School, which costs £ 33,000 a year, in Hampshire and continued to read Latin at St Andrews University.

Lara allegedly called her father "selfish,quot; after his separation from his mother.

She was previously photographed in public with her parents, including when she voted with them at a polling station in Islington, north London, during the London mayoral election in May 2012.

Prime Minister and Marina Wheeler, pictured after winning her seat at Uxbridge in May 2015

MILO ARTHUR JOHNSON, 24 years old (born 1995 to Boris Johnson and Marina Wheeler)

Milo Arthur Johnson, 24, was educated at Westminster School for £ 27,000 a year

Born in 1995, Milo was the first child of Boris Johnson and Marina Wheeler.

The 24-year-old was educated at Westminster School for £ 27,000 a year and is said to be a great athlete.

A 2011 issue of his school magazine described him as "a pleasure to watch,quot; and said he was "without a doubt the player of the season,quot; for his soccer skills.

Milo studied at the London School of Oriental and African Studies, graduating from there in 2014, and can speak Arabic, Russian and French.

He also worked as an intern in Dubai at the Esquire Middle East men's magazine.

After Mr. Johnson and Mrs. Wheeler separated in 2018, the politician and Milo were photographed bringing Tea for the Press outside their home in Oxfordshire.

Cassia Peaches Johnson, 22 (born 1997 to Boris Johnson and Marina Wheeler)

Cassia Peaches Johnson, 22

Cassia, who is believed to have followed in her father's footsteps to be a writer, is the youngest daughter of Mr. Johnson and Miss Wheeler.

She was born in 1997 and went to Highgate School, which costs £ 18,000 per year.

During Cassia's time in private school, she was a student editor for her alumni magazine Cholmeleian.

THEODORE APOLLO JOHNSON 20 (born 1999 to Boris and Marina Wheeler)

Theodore Apollo Johnson, 20

Born in 1999, Theodore is Mr. Johnson and the youngest son of his ex-wife Marina Wheeler.

He attended school in London before going to Cambridge University, unlike his father who attended Oxford.

He is listed on LinkedIn as & # 39; Theodore Johnson-Wheeler & # 39; in a profile that says it started in Cambridge in 2017.

Theodore has also previously been labeled a kind of doppleganger for Mr Johnson, with the same distinctive color and hair style.

STEPHANIE MACINTYRE, 11 years old (born 2009 to Boris Johnson and Helen Macintyre)

Helen Macintyre (pictured), the mother of Boris Johnson's fifth child, Stephanie

He also has a fifth child, Stephanie Macintyre, with art consultancy Helen Macintyre.

Stephanie is allegedly one of two children she had as a result of an affair.

The Court of Appeals ruled in 2013 that the public had a right to know that he had fathered a daughter during an adulterous liaison while he was mayor of London in 2009, but also mentioned the possibility of a second baby.

The three judges of the appeals court said: It was not material for the judge's conclusion if contraceptive precautions were taken.

& # 39; The important thing was that the father's infidelities led to the conception of the children on two occasions.

& # 39; The judge had the right to maintain that this was reckless behavior, regardless of whether contraceptive precautions were taken. & # 39;

WILFRED LAWRIE NICHOLAS (born 2020 to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds)

Wilfred was born to Mr. Johnson and his fiancé Carrie Symonds, 32, on April 29, 2020.

Wilfred was born to Johnson and his fiancé Carrie Symonds, 32, on April 29, 2020 after the Prime Minister's battle with the coronavirus.

He was named Wilfred by Mr. Johnson's grandfather and Lawrie by Mrs. Symonds' grandfather.

The name Nicholas was given in tribute to the NHS doctors who saved Mr. Johnson's life when he was in intensive care with coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds said: “ The Prime Minister and Mrs Symonds are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby in a London hospital earlier this morning.

"Both mother and baby are doing very well."