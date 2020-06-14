Video: Here is Neha Dhupia's golden advice for her daughter Mehr

In today's 10-minute episode of Happiness with Filmfare, we discovered the dynamics of the Dhupia-Bedi house. Digital editor Rahul Gangwani talks to Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi about their experience of staying together at home and how they keep their home happy and lively.



Speaking about the only thing that keeps her going, Mom Neha said: "It's amazing with Mehr in the house. God forbid, if something like this happened three years earlier and I was alone in the middle of the confinement, I would go crazy. But Mehr illuminates the house. She is the love of our lives and when she goes to bed, we all fall because we are very exhausted but happy at the same time. "

Then she continued without talking about spending so much time with her husband Angad and said: "It is the ordeal by fire. If my daughter, when she grows up and asks me for advice, she will say to me:" Mumma, what man of ideas for you? " an ideal man is a man with whom you can survive confinement and you don't need anything else in your life ".

Look at her and Angad talking about other things that keep their lives colorful and happy now.