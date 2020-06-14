Victorian teen pilot recounts terrifying moments before Gippsland crash landing

Andrew Ottrey, 17, and Ken Bathurst, 74, were flying yesterday in South Gippsland when the plane's engine began to fail while the teenager was at the controls.

"The engine lost some power and we saw the coolant drip onto the floor," Ottrey told 9News.

"Smoke started to fill the cabin shortly after."

Within seconds, the couple resorted to looking for an emergency landing spot on the plane, searching for a paddock after radioing to the Yarram airport to say they were experiencing difficulties.

Mr. Ottrey was forced to land the plane, but fell short of the paddock, and the plane came to a stop as it hung in the trees a few meters from the ground.

Tonight, Mr. Bathurst is still recovering in hospital from the injuries he sustained on leaving the plane.

"Actually, he had released his harness (and) he fell about nine meters from the plane to the ground," Ottrey said.