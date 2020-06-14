Uncertainty hangs over plans to reopen Colorado schools

When schools in Colorado end summer vacation, it's usually that: a break. In early June, school administrators have solidified next year's budgets and educators have finalized their schedules. Parents, students, and teachers have a good idea of ​​what will come when classes resume in late summer.

But given that the coronavirus pandemic caused the chaos of the spring semester in disorder, abruptly ending in-person classes in March and forcing Colorado school districts to move education entirely online, this year it is proving to be anything but typical. Uncertainty hangs over almost every part of the state's school system as planning for a very different fall semester progresses.

In an effort to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, some of Colorado's largest school districts are considering hybridized approaches to learning, with a combination of face-to-face and virtual classes, which will not only reduce the number of students in each classroom. classes but also number of days they can be in their physical school buildings.

Educators are reconfiguring classrooms, approval times, and lunchtime protocols to meet new public health guidelines that appear to change from week to week, and will likely continue to do so as experts warn of the possibility of a second increase in coronavirus cases in autumn. Many parents are debating whether or not to send their children to school in light of the unknowns, especially the impact that these unusual circumstances could have on mental health.

Meanwhile, the legislature in a late session with choroanvirus delay cut $ 577 million from Colorado's public education budget, exacerbating the state's funding gap to more than $ 1 billion since the Great Recession.

Parents, educators, administrators, and students want a return to school in its traditional format this fall, but they are grappling with the new realities imposed by a global pandemic. The more than a dozen people interviewed for this story said it is a delicate balance to try to weave a sense of normality into the school year and ensure the safety of students and faculty.

Everyone is preparing for what could be the most unusual school year they have ever experienced.

"We are trying to walk the line of making responsible decisions without necessarily living too scared," said Marissa Ellis, who lives in Aurora with her husband, Jason, and their three children. Ellis's 5-year-old twin boys Graham and Oliver are supposed to go to daycare in the fall, but the family is considering waiting a year before sending them back to a public school.

"I don't want to subject them to psychological things, in terms of masks and anything else, which I feel will do more harm than having them home for an extra year," Marissa said, citing the age of the children as A treat in these uncertain times. "It is a difficult decision,quot;.

Creating a safe space at school

School officials are working closely with public health experts to develop new procedures to reopen schools safely this fall, addressing everything from sanitation practices to bus schedules. Governor Jared Polis has not explicitly given schools the green light to reopen, but said in a meeting with the Colorado Department of Education last week that he is optimistic that they can.

"Most likely, and I express a strong sense of optimism, most schools will return largely on a normal basis and largely on a regular basis," Polis said. "I use the words,quot; mainly "and,quot; largely "because that is not going to be universal."

Although many districts in the metropolitan area are following hybrid learning plans, Westminster Public Schools announced last week that they will resume in-person education five days a week across the district, with an experience "as close to normal as possible." supplemented by additional security protocols, such as social distancing.

While school officials are preparing now, many admit that they may have to make changes in the fall if the guidelines change.

"One of the things we have learned from the past three months is the importance of being flexible and adapting as new information becomes available," said Susana Cordova, superintendent of the Denver Public Schools.

DPS, Colorado's largest district with more than 93,000 students, recently proposed strategies to reduce the number of people on school premises each day. Plans include dividing students into groups "A,quot; and "B,quot; to rotate between face-to-face and online classes. The groups would alternate to attend school in person, either two consecutive days, every other day, or four consecutive days every two weeks. On days when students are not physically at school, they would be supplemented by a virtual curriculum. All plans represent having a day reserved for high priority students.

Cordova said the plans were joined with input from the district's principals and teachers.

"The option that we would all like to unfortunately not be in a place where we can implement is simply the normal school," Cordova said. "But given the health guidelines on the need to implement social distancing, around the need to make sure we keep a ratio of 15 people in the classroom, it doesn't allow us to have all of our children back at the same time." .

Other protocols include the potential elimination of passing periods by keeping students in a classroom all day, including while eating lunch, and requiring temperature and symptom tests upon arrival at school every day. While state guidance requires teachers to wear masks while conducting class, DPS is considering requiring students to wear them as well.

While these new procedures are necessary, they also raise logistical concerns. For example, it is unclear who would conduct daily health screenings or where they would take place, said Tiffany Choi, president of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, a union for DPS employees. Teachers in the district are also entitled to a tax-free lunch, which is "possible, but challenging,quot; if students eat in a classroom, he said.

Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association, the state's largest teachers union, said something as simple as wearing a mask could also affect learning. Elementary school educators who are teaching students to read use their mouths to show them how to pronounce the words, he said. Many teachers are also parents and need to consider how to support their children at school and their children at home.

"It is like an onion, and there are layer upon layer of logistical challenges," Choi said, adding that budget constraints will only exacerbate these problems. “We were severely underfunded before COVID. Asking teachers to do what they were doing before with less is absurd. "

Need for remote learning

When the new coronavirus closed schools this spring, teachers and students had to quickly transition to virtual platforms in order to continue online education. The move occurred with varying degrees of success, families said, and demonstrated the need for a more consistent and thoughtful approach to online learning.

This is especially important as administrators seek to integrate remote learning as a way to meet public health guidelines that limit the number of people in a classroom. Additionally, many parents are contemplating online education full time this year to avoid risking the health of their family.

Jason Glass, superintendent of Jeffco Public Schools, said interest in the district's online alternative has increased substantially. In previous years, virtual learning represented approximately 1% of the student body.

"We hope that between 10% and 20% of our students want a totally remote learning environment, at least to start the year," Glass said. "In our case, that's going to be between 8,000 and 15,000 students who are going to want to learn at a distance. That's like defending a completely different school district."

Denver resident Lisa Beaton, who has two children ages 4 and 6, had been strictly limiting her children's screen time until she began studying from home. Her kindergarten student Luke attended several Zoom classes each week and had approximately four hours of work to complete independently each day, she said.

Between keeping her full-time job as a program manager for a mental health center, caring for her youngest son, and trying to replace her as Luke's teacher, she found the workload unmanageable.

"I have a 6-year-old boy who is just learning to read. What that means is that he doesn't know how to pick up a worksheet and he knows what to do," Beaton said. "It all led me to do it with him, so it was very overwhelming."

Online education also yielded mixed results for Julian Kesner and his family. Kesner's daughter Cecilia, 7, attended first grade at a private school in Denver, and while she could say that she enjoyed seeing her classmates at regular video meetings, her work only consumed two to four hours per week. day.

"It was better than nothing," he said. "It is also not a substitute for in-person learning."

A loss of community

Academics is only one aspect of the school experience. It also helps children to develop socially and emotionally. Dino Reyes, dean of culture at Denver's Lake Middle School, said he is concerned about missing out on some of the community-focused school activities, such as weekly assemblies and team sports, that help students build relationships.

When Reyes organized assemblies throughout the school, he generally focused the theme on one value or virtue. On the last Friday of each month, students voted for their classmates who displayed those values ​​as "gentlemen," or publicly celebrated and gave a jacket as an ode to the school mascot, the Lake Knights.

"To think we don't have that makes me very, very sad," said Reyes, who is also a soccer and basketball coach in high school. “As for my role in helping to build culture, the athletics department is something we want to prioritize and the students need it. There is so much character development going into that. "

Building relationships is an essential part of the job for Samantha Garcia, a college counselor at Bruce Randolph School in Denver. This spring, she dedicated herself to using text messages and video chat to help students apply for college and scholarships. Those mediums only worked because they had previously earned their trust in a face-to-face environment, Garcia said.

All these variables weigh heavily on the mind of 18-year-old Jasmine Ramirez. He recently graduated from the Bruce Randolph School, but due to the pandemic, he was unable to cross a stage during his graduation ceremony, which instead took place via Zoom. He plans to attend Regis University of Denver in the fall to study criminal justice, but he rated the combination of classroom and online classes as "undesirable."

Ramírez wants the full university experience and is eager to form close ties with his new teachers. But because she will be living at home, she is also afraid of unknowingly bringing the virus to her family.

If there were half-classes online, how will individual communities support these college students? If for some reason (the crash) was worse than the first wave of COVID-19 … again, how will the community support these college students? Ramírez said. "I really, really need to make sure that we are in a safe environment."