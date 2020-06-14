UK police arrest over 100 protesters after violent clashes on London streets

British police say they arrested more than 100 people after protesters, including far-right activists, clashed with officers in London.

Hundreds of right-wing activists attended demonstrations in London on Saturday, and many said they wanted to "protect,quot; the monuments and statues that anti-racist protesters recently attacked for links to slavery and British colonialism.

The protests, attended by far-right groups like Great Britain First, turned violent as some counter-protesters clashed with riot police and others threw bottles, flares and smoke grenades at officers. Six police officers sustained minor injuries.

Police apprehend a protester in Whitehall, near Parliament Square, London, during a protest by the Democratic Lads Football Alliance against a Black Lives Matter protest. (Jonathan Brady / PA via AP) (AP / AAP)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the violence and said that "racist violence has no place on our streets."

An official Black Lives Matter protest, originally planned for Saturday, had been suspended for fear of conflict with right-wing activists. Some anti-racism protesters demonstrated, mostly peacefully, in separate locations.

Police said a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency after a protester was depicted apparently urinating at a London monument dedicated to Keith Palmer, a policeman stabbed in a 2017 terror attack.

A group of men carries an injured man after he was allegedly attacked by a crowd of protesters on the Southbank near Waterloo station. (Getty)

Meanwhile, French police officers have held a small nightly protest at the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris amid police anger over what they say are unfair accusations of racism and brutality.

In images broadcast in the French media and shared on social media, a few dozen officers left the handcuffs on the ground and surrounded the monument with policemen, blinking blue lights to draw attention to their cause. Police unions in France held similar protests last week.

The Arc de Triomphe action came hours after at least 15,000 people demonstrated across the city against racial injustice and police violence against minorities.

Black Lives Matter protesters confront protesters in the Cenotaph during a Black Lives Matter protest. (Getty)

The protest was among many in France in recent weeks inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and the death of George Floyd in the United States.

In response to those protests, the French government on Monday banned police bottlenecks and promised new efforts to eradicate racism in the police ranks.

Police unions have rejected, saying they need tools to apprehend rebel suspects and that painting force as systematically racist risks exacerbating tensions in ethnically diverse neighborhoods.

Police removed an injured man after clashes between protesters in Trafalgar Square. (Photo by Dan Kitwood / Getty Images) (Getty)

A member of the Black Lives Matter movement raises his fist during a protest in Trafalgar Square in central London. (AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali) (AP / AAP)

They also say they feel abandoned by the government that defended against the "violent,quot; yellow vest protesters.