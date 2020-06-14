Travel bloggers reveal they have 24-hour security guards at their $ 1.2 MILLION Balinese mansion

Travel bloggers who earn a six-figure salary by sharing their jet-set lifestyle online have revealed exactly how much they spent on their luxurious Balinese mansion and the extensive roster of staff they hired to work at home.

Jack Morris, 29, from Manchester in the UK, and his Australian girlfriend Lauren Bullen, 27, who have nearly five million Instagram followers among them, bought the parcel in 2018 and spent a year perfecting the three bedrooms and five bathrooms. estate.

In a YouTube video posted on January 20, the lovebirds opened their home to fans and showed exactly how much thought and custom-made furniture & # 39; They dedicated themselves to the creation of their 900m2 property.

They followed up with a question-and-answer style video to answer questions about the dreamed dwelling, giving followers a look at their bank account.

"We pay a deposit of 50 percent of the total home price and then we pay month-by-month for the rest," Jack said of how finances were divided, explaining that foreigners cannot have a mortgage in Indonesia.

The initial package for the house and land was AUD $ 845,179 and they immediately paid an extra AUD $ 145,720 to extend the house itself, making it larger.

The couple involved the brands in a series of collaborations so they could get the tapware and many of the furniture for free, but the total bill still came in at $ 1.2 million.

We are not babies with trust funds. Our parents have very normal jobs. We just made money through presets and brand contracts. We accumulated our money in the bank and decided to invest in a Balinese house & # 39; & # 39 ;, Jack explained.

A fan asked how they maintain the plants and the pool while on an overseas adventure.

We've got full-time staff working here so they can take care of things while we're gone. We employ local people, a housekeeper, a gardener, a pool attendant and 24 hour security. There is someone who takes care of all our bills. We are providing jobs to the local population, 'said Lauren.

After renting villas in Bali for two years, the couple went out and bought the plot, wishing it was & # 39; photogenic & # 39; and to serve as a backdrop for your Instagram photos.

Manchester-born Jack Morris, who has 2.7 million followers on @doyoutravel, and his Australian girlfriend Lauren Bullen, who has 2.1 million fans on @gypsea_lust, bought the lot in 2018

It has an electric gate entrance for security and a heavy wooden door to make the entrance of the house & # 39; look really great & # 39 ;, commented Jack at the beginning of the tour images of the house.

Beyond the front door you can see directly through its living space, which incorporates an exclusively designed sunken living room & # 39; that is too big for two & # 39 ;, concrete tables in the kitchen (which Lauren warned that the developers & # 39; would break & # 39;), and a Table for 10 people that is only used when they have guests.

"In the right corner is a sitting corner where no one sits," said Jack, pointing to some luxurious velvet armchairs and a Moroccan rug.

Windows surround the expansive area to let in natural light and showcase the light blue pool, which extends to an industrial-style roof.

Much of his wooden furniture was custom-made and imported with many of his ideas coming from villas and resorts they have stayed in while working abroad.

Universal plugs install & # 39; everywhere & # 39; So the couple can carry their thousands of dollars on camera gear, laptops, and phones wherever they are sitting, even directly on the couch.

Beyond the kitchen that only contains filtered water and taps imported from Australia, because & # 39; Indonesia does not have any good taps & # 39 ;, there is the & # 39; powder room & # 39; Lauren's pink for & # 39; epic mirror selfies & # 39 ;.

Her other favorite place for a mirror photo is the master bedroom, which has a custom-made mirror surrounded by a & # 39; floating & # 39; bed and nightstand.

BEFORE: Lauren explained that they wanted the roof to look & # 39; industrial & # 39 ;, so they deliberately left it unfinished

AFTER: beyond the front door you can see directly through its living space, which incorporates an exclusively designed sunken living room "that is too big for two people,quot;

BEFORE: The kitchen area can be seen from the front of the house, so they wanted it to look luxurious

AFTER: Lauren spends a lot of time coming up with new recipes in the kitchen to share with her followers.

"There is an air conditioner in the closet to keep Lauren from getting too sweaty when she tries on the clothes," Jack said of his master suite.

They keep the rest of their & # 39; winter & # 39; clothing in a separate dressing room, showing how many materials they own from brands excited to work with the worker duo.

In the garden there is a cabana, an outdoor shower and a pool decorated in white marble, to make it look more "Mediterranean,quot; than Balinese.

"The contractor said the marble was a waste of money, but I think it makes the area look super luxurious," said Lauren.

The other two rooms that exist on the second floor, along with an office, are not used unless they have guests, but most of Lauren and Jack's loved ones live in Australia and England.

The 29-year-old confirmed to FEMAIL that the entire property was purchased by making sponsorship deals and creating branded content on Instagram (the master bedroom is shown on the right)

Jack credited Lauren with designing much of the interior, which features the signature bohemian style that she and her sister Ellie Bullen have become famous for on social media.

They all have the same expensive linen duvets and sheets, in various colors to match the assorted green, blue, and pink tile in the bathrooms and create a decadent backdrop.

It took about a year to build the house and it was a lot of work. We wanted it to be photogenic so we could shoot content there & # 39; & # 39;, Jack previously told The Cut.

"I was very specific in making sure our house photographed well," added Lauren.

"If I'm doing an Instagram Story job in the bathroom, talking about teeth whitening or something, I want the background to look good."

After two years of constant travel, Jack began to struggle with his finances, so he decided to buy a camera and document his travels under the brand & # 39; Do You Travel & # 39;

The 29-year-old confirmed to FEMAIL that the entire property was purchased by making sponsorship deals and creating branded content on Instagram.

The lovebirds previously said they will not make a sponsored post for less than $ 3,948 AUD.

The most Jack has been paid for a post is $ 11,846 AUD, while the most Lauren has received from a plugin is $ 9,872 AUD.

& # 39; I did a job for a telephone company where I flew for three days; There were two days of filming and then I had to take five photos on Instagram, and that was $ 35,000 & # 39;, he said.

"We've even gotten to jobs sooner than we've gotten thousands, and we've gotten there and said, 'Their rates are so low.'"

Lauren has her own sidelines, called Gypsea Lust, and the couple sells Lightroom presets so fans and other photographers can edit their photos with

He took a leap of faith eight years ago and quit his job as a carpet cleaner after deciding that he needed some adventure in his life.

He was literally waking up one morning and wanted to try something different. I flew on my own without a plan and just wanted to see what came to me & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said at the time.

After two years of constant travel, Jack decided to buy a camera and document his travels under the brand & # 39; Do You Travel & # 39 ;.

& # 39; Basically I created it to share my experiences, it was not about making a lot of money. I did not expect to make money or explode. But that created my new career & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.

But Jack insists that the couple only make sponsored posts if they support the brand, company, or tourism board (pictured is their outdoor pool)

Global brands like Royal Caribbean Cruises, Disney, Air NZ, AirBnB, Tiffany & Co have approached the duo with work.

& # 39; I was contacted by brands long before I started accepting offers. I didn't mind making money, it was always just a project I did for fun. Finally, as I got older, some of the offers were too good to turn down & # 39; & # 39 ;, Jack said.

"I only promote or publish about the things I really like or believe in, which is very important to me and why my posts resonate with so many."

Jack admitted that the work can be overwhelming at times and that they sometimes travel to locations "for the sole purpose of a,quot; gram-worthy "shot.

But you won't find any of them complaining about the life Instagram has been able to afford.

It's almost a dream. Being able to do what I want every day is good & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.

"It's ideal, I never expected to find someone to share this with, so it worked very well."