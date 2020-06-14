TPG, L Catterton acquire a 1.32% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 6441.3 crore – Latest News

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries said it has sold an additional 1.32% stake in its Jio Platforms digital arm for Rs 6441.3 crore to TPG and L Catterton.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has now raised a total of Rs 1,04,326.9 crore from global investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and L Catterton, since 22 of April.

Reliance Industries has sold a 0.93% stake in Jio Platforms to global alternative asset firm TPG for Rs 4,546.80 crore, the company said in a statement on Saturday night.

In a separate statement shortly thereafter, the company said that L Catterton, one of the world's largest private equity firms, will invest Rs 1894.50 crore, resulting in a 0.39% equity stake in Jio Platforms in a fully diluted base.

Founded in 1989, L Catterton is the investment partner for the world's leading consumer-focused brands.

"This investment values ​​the Jio platforms at a capital value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and a company value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore," the statement added.

With these investments, Reliance has sold around% of equity in Jio Platforms, prior to a possible IPO.

The deal book was opened with Facebook acquiring a 9.99% stake in the firm that hosts India's youngest but largest telecommunications firm on April 22 for Rs 43.574 billion.

Within days of that deal, Silver Lake, the world's largest technology investor, bought a 1.15% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 5,665.75 crore on May 4.



On May 8, Vista Equity Partners, based in the United States, purchased a 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore.

On May 17, global equity firm General Atlantic acquired a 1.34% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 6,598.38 crore. This was followed by US private equity giant KKR buying 2.32% for Rs 11,367 crore.

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co recovered 1.85% on Jio Platforms for Rs 9,093.60 crore on June 5.

On that day, the private equity fund Silver Lake invested another Rs 4,546.80 crore to obtain an additional 0.93% stake in Jio Platforms.

In addition, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has acquired a 1.16% equity stake in Jio Platforms.