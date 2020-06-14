Todd Park Sign Mysteriously Changed To Read ‘George Floyd Park’ – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The George Todd Park sign has been mysteriously changed to commemorate George Floyd.

On Saturday evening, someone put a decal on the park sign, changing the name to say George Floyd park. The Minnesota Parks and Recreation Board does not know who changed the name.

According to Dawn Sommers, director of communications, the MPRB had not received any requests to rename the park – however, they have said they are not removing the decal.

George Todd park is located at 5600 Chicago Avenue south, nearly three miles from the site where George Floyd died in police custody.