The government will announce a plan to secure Australia's fuel supply

The federal government will announce new plans to prevent fuel shortages in Australia amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as well as international conflicts that raise concerns about domestic supply.

Australia currently has only 56 days of fuel stored at home and another 19 days abroad, but cuts in supply chains and conflicts in areas like the Middle East are increasing pressure on stocks.

For that reason, the government is trying to buy fuel to store it 12,000 km from Australia, in the United States.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor told 9News that the time it would take to transport fuel from the US USA To Australia it would depend on the part of the country where it came from and if the oceans and the intermediate regions were blocked by the conflict.

"Isn't it like living in Sydney and having a spare key in Dallas?" Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said of the plan.

Nine News understands tomorrow that the federal government will ask industry figures to come up with potential locations for fuel storage in Australia that want to be "profitable and strategically sound."

Refineries will also convert jet fuel into diesel. With planes landed across the country due to restrictions placed on dealing with the coronavirus, there has been an abundance and oversupply of jet fuel.

Nine news have said that this change will only be temporary.