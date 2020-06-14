The economy is faltering. The spying opportunity of the tech giants.

SAN FRANCISCO – Despite Facebook dealing this month with an internal revolt and a cascade of criticism for its refusal to take action on President Trump's incendiary posts, the social network was making other bets behind the scenes.
On Tuesday night, when attention focused on how Facebook could handle Mr. Trump, the Silicon Valley company said in a short blog post that it had invested in Gojek, a "super app,quot; in Southeast Asia. The deal, which gave Facebook a greater presence in the fast-growing region, followed a $ 5.7 billion investment that recently injected Reliance Jio, a telecommunications giant in India.
The moves were part of a wave of spending by the social network, which also disbursed $ 400 million last month to buy an animated GIF company and is spending millions of dollars to build a nearly 23,000-mile submarine fiber-optic cable surrounding Africa. On Thursday, Facebook confirmed that it was also developing a venture capital fund to invest in promising startups.
Other tech giants are engaging in similar behavior. Apple bought at least four companies this year and launched a new iPhone. Microsoft has purchased three cloud computing businesses. Amazon is in talks to acquire an autonomous vehicle starter, has leased more planes for delivery, and has hired an additional 175,000 people since March. Google has introduced new video and messaging features.
Even with the global economy. Recovering from a pandemic-induced recession and scores of companies filing for bankruptcy, the biggest tech companies, still highly profitable and with billions of dollars of years of corporate dominance, are deliberately laying the foundation for a future. where they will be bigger and more powerful. never
Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft are making aggressive new bets as the coronavirus pandemic has turned them into near-essential services, with people turning to them to shop online, entertain themselves, and stay in touch with loved ones. The dizzying use has given companies a new fuel to invest in as other industries shrink.
The expansion is unfolding as lawmakers and regulators in Washington and Europe are sounding the alarm about the concentration of power by tech giants and how that may have hurt competitors and led to other problems, such as spreading disinformation. This week, European Union officials were preparing antitrust charges against Amazon for using its e-commerce domain to wipe out smaller rivals, while Britain began an investigation into Facebook's purchase of the GIF company.
Some of the tech giants have made little secret of their intention to move ahead in a recession that has left more than 44 million Americans out of work and that officials warn will drag on.
"I have always believed that in times of economic downturn, the right thing to do is to continue investing in building the future," Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive officer, said in a call to investors last month. "When the world changes rapidly, people have new needs, and that means there are more new things to build."
By doubling growth in a time of economic hardship, the largest tech companies continue a pattern. In previous recessions, those who invested while the economy was at its most vulnerable point often emerged stronger. In the 1990s, IBM used a recession to reorient itself from a hardware company to a software and services company. Google and Facebook came out of the dotcom bust about 20 years ago.
Apple, whose iPhones now dominate computing, doubled its research and development budget for two years during the recession in the early 2000s. That led to the company, which almost filed for bankruptcy in the late 1990s, to create their iPod music player and their iTunes music store, and finally the iPhone, the App Store and a riotous growth streak, said Jenny Chatman, a professor at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.
Ranjan Roy, a tech commentator for The Margins, an internet industry blog, said it was clear that tech giants weren't afraid of being more aggressive now and that the power they were accumulating should make people stop.
"Without any rejection from regulators, the big tech companies would emerge from the pandemic more unquestionably," he said. "Many additional parts of our daily lives are becoming dependent on their products, or they could simply buy or copy the services they don't yet offer."
Still, companies are taking risks by spending in an uncertain period, said John Paul Rollert, a professor at the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago.
"Doubling and even tripling when the casino is on fire is a remarkable move, because they may not even be able to cash in their chips later," he said.
Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft, which either rejected or did not respond to requests for comment, have plenty of cash. Combined, they are sitting on about $ 557 billion, allowing them to maintain a pace of acquisitions and investments similar to last year, when the economy was up and running, according to a count of financial disclosures. They have been among the top corporate R,amp;D spenders for most of the last decade, according to PwC, the big accounting firm.
The companies have increased their activity since March, when shelter-in-place requests began. When Amazon, Facebook, and others adapted to their employees who worked from home, they experienced increased usage. Messaging and other teleconferencing software skyrocketed in popularity.
That created opportunities. Microsoft, meanwhile, began promoting its Teams video conferencing service, which allows people to speak and collaborate online. Microsoft has also acquired three cloud computing companies in recent months, Affirmed Networks, Metaswitch Networks and Softomotive, to offer more technology to companies.
Google also updated the products that people can use to work from home. In April, he said that his video chat service, Google Meet, would be readily available within people's Gmail windows and free to anyone with a Google account. He also said he would start listing in his mostly free shopping search results, rather than having merchants pay for all of their products to appear in the results, to drive e-commerce searches.
Amazon was initially overwhelmed with an increase in online orders and safety concerns about your warehouse workers. In response, the company added more than 175,000 jobs to keep up with demand.
Since then, Amazon has invested more. While aviation came to a complete halt in the pandemic, the company said this month it was adding 12 Boeing 767s to its fleet of more than 70 delivery planes. He also discussed the purchase of Zoox, an autonomous vehicle starter valued at $ 2.7 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the talks. The discussions were previously reported by The Wall Street Journal.
Apple, with $ 193 billion in cash and debt, went shopping. This year, he bought DarkSky, a popular weather smartphone app; NextVR, a virtual reality company; Voysis, a digital assistant and voice recognition software company; and Xnor.ai, a new artificial intelligence company.
The company will soon hold a virtual developer conference and is managing a surge in activity on FaceTime and iMessage as people use those services to communicate in quarantine.
Facebook activity has been the most pronounced. When the coronavirus spread across the United States in March, the social network was flooded with people who turned to its apps to use voice and video chat services. Mr. Zuckerberg said Facebook "was just trying to keep the lights on."
But the company soon capitalized on the momentum. Mr. Zuckerberg accelerated the construction of some products, introducing Messenger Rooms, a group video chat service, in April.
That same month, Facebook said it was taking a $ 5.7 billion stake in Reliance Jio from India. It was the company's largest investment in an outside company, giving it more access to one of the fastest-growing digital markets in the world.
"We are committed to connecting more people in India along with Jio," Facebook said of the deal, noting that Jio had connected more than 388 million people in less than four years.
Last month, Facebook bought the GIF company Giphy for an estimated $ 400 million. Giphy will integrate with Instagram, the Facebook photo-sharing application. And last week, the social network invested millions in Gojek. Headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, Gojek creates an app for digital payments, transportation, and other services used by more than 170 million people in Southeast Asia.
Facebook is now working on the new venture fund, which will help you spot new popular apps. The background was previously reported by Axios.
In conducting the activity, Mr. Zuckerberg may be following the example of a Facebook board member, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen. In April, Mr. Andreessen wrote a blog post titled "Time to Build,quot; and said, "We need to demand more from our political leaders, from our CEOs, our businessmen, our investors."
Less than two weeks later, Mr. Zuckerberg said on the investor call that he was doing exactly that: build.
He said he felt "a responsibility and a duty to invest,quot; and added: "We are in a fortunate position to be able to do this."
Daisuke Wakabayashi contributed reporting from Oakland, California; Karen Weise of Seattle; and Erin Griffith from San Francisco.