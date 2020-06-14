The economy is faltering. The spying opportunity of the tech giants.

SAN FRANCISCO – Despite Facebook dealing this month with an internal revolt and a cascade of criticism for its refusal to take action on President Trump's incendiary posts, the social network was making other bets behind the scenes.

On Tuesday night, when attention focused on how Facebook could handle Mr. Trump, the Silicon Valley company said in a short blog post that it had invested in Gojek, a "super app,quot; in Southeast Asia. The deal, which gave Facebook a greater presence in the fast-growing region, followed a $ 5.7 billion investment that recently injected Reliance Jio, a telecommunications giant in India.

The moves were part of a wave of spending by the social network, which also disbursed $ 400 million last month to buy an animated GIF company and is spending millions of dollars to build a nearly 23,000-mile submarine fiber-optic cable surrounding Africa. On Thursday, Facebook confirmed that it was also developing a venture capital fund to invest in promising startups.

Other tech giants are engaging in similar behavior. Apple bought at least four companies this year and launched a new iPhone. Microsoft has purchased three cloud computing businesses. Amazon is in talks to acquire an autonomous vehicle starter, has leased more planes for delivery, and has hired an additional 175,000 people since March. Google has introduced new video and messaging features.