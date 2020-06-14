Study: People who accumulate toilet paper just look for a safety symbol

In March, we reported on the strange phenomenon of people struggling to accumulate toilet paper when the coronavirus pandemic led to the widespread adoption of shelter-in-place and social distancing policies. Now German scientists have identified a couple of key personality traits that appear to be related to this type of accumulation behavior, according to a new article in the journal PLOS ONE.

Consumer behavior researcher Kit Yarrow told Up News Info in March that the toilet paper hoarding is, at least in part, an attempt to gain a sense of control when the world feels uncertain and dangerous. "When we feel anxious, which I think we all do now, it would be an abnormal thing not to feel a little anxious, the antidote to anxiety is always control," he said. "And since we can't really control the tracking of this disease, we turned to what we can control, and that's why people are buying. It's like, 'Well, I feel like I'm doing something, I feel like I'm & # 39; I am preparing. I feel that I am taking control of what I can control, that is being supplied ".

As for why people piled up toilet paper in particular, according to Yarrow, this type of panic shopping might be the case for our social primate brains reacting to news filled with flashy but sometimes disorienting visual cues, like images from store shelves without paper products. "Toilet paper became something that the media in particular was really focused on, and that then made people think about it," he said.

German researchers set out to find some solid empirical evidence to support the type of hypotheses offered by Yarrow and others. They noted that, in some cases, the demand for toilet paper increased by a whopping 700 percent, causing a widespread shortage in supermarkets. Furthermore, "the resulting shortage of toilet paper in some homes has had problematic consequences, such as clogging of drain pipes after people started using other products in addition to toilet paper," they wrote.

The team used social media to recruit 996 adults in 22 countries and had them complete an online personality inventory that rated six domains: emotionality (fear, anxiety, dependency, sentimentality); conscience (organization, diligence, prudence, perfectionism); honesty-humility (sincerity, justice, modesty); extraversion (social self-esteem, social audacity, sociability); kindness (patience, forgiveness, gentleness, flexibility) and openness to the experience (curiosity, creativity, unconventional).

Participants included information on their demographics, quarantine behaviors, and how much they perceived COVID-19 to be a threat. They were also asked how often they bought toilet paper in the past two weeks, how many packages they bought, how many rolls were currently stored in their homes, and if this was a typical quantity. The data collection period spanned from March 23 to March 29.

An earlier study had examined this behavior in light of the honesty-humility dimensions in UK residents, and found preliminary evidence that the hoarding was driven by "a lack of solidarity,quot;. But that study was not international and did not examine the other domains of personality, "leaving the role of personality, more broadly defined, unanswered," the German authors wrote. Their own findings contradicted the UK study: honesty and humility did not appear to be a strong predictor for accumulating toilet paper in the PLOS ONE study.

"Toilet paper works as a purely subjective symbol of security."

The researchers found that the strongest predictor of storage behavior was the number of people who felt threatened by COVID-19; The more fearful they were, the more likely they were to treasure the product. A person's emotionality, in turn, is predictive of how threatened they feel, while people with a high degree of consciousness were more likely to have toilet paper stored. Older people tend to store the toilet more than younger people, perhaps because they have a higher risk of contracting the disease and are therefore more likely to opt for strict self-isolation, and Americans did so more than Europeans.

As Yarrow pointed out to Up News Info, toilet paper accumulators are not really bad and selfish people; they are just scared. The German team agreed. "Even the most humble and moral people could accumulate toilet paper as long as they feel sufficiently threatened by the pandemic," they wrote. "Since storage is not objectively related to saving lives or jobs during a health crisis, this finding supports the notion that toilet paper functions as a purely subjective symbol of safety."

That said, the authors note that the variables they included in their analysis represent only 12 percent of the observed variability in toilet paper hoarding. "This suggests that the number of people who feel personally threatened by COVID-19 also depends on psychological factors that are not taken into account in our study, or on malleable external factors such as risk management and trust in local authorities,quot; they wrote. "We are still far from comprehensively understanding this phenomenon."

