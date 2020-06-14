Spain anticipates reopening of borders to the Schengen area

Spain will reopen its borders with the countries of the Schengen zone on June 22, with the exception of its border with Portugal.

The border between Spain and Portugal will open on July 1.

The decision was announced on Sunday by the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, in the weekly video conference with the regional presidents that have been held since the coronavirus outbreak.

As cases and deaths decreased, Spain has been slowly removing stringent measures in place to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

The lifting of the borders to travel from the EU countries was previously planned for July 1, but it has been advanced, as Spain joins several of its European neighbors to try to revitalize an economy that has been hard hit by the pandemic.

The EU Commission has recommended a lifting of internal border controls in the Schengen area from June 15, and as of that date many restrictions are being lifted across the continent.

Spain is one of the most affected countries in Europe, with almost 250,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 27,000 deaths.