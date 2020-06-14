SpaceX launched more Starlink satellites in Falcon 9, and three Planet satellites were mounted on a ride

SpaceX launched 58 new Starlink satellites on its Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday morning, and three Planet satellites accompanied it on the journey. SpaceX satellites are part of its growing Starlink constellation, which it is building to provide Internet connectivity on Earth. The company has permission to launch some 12,000 satellites as part of the project.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched the satellites, then returned safely to Earth, landing on the drone. Of course I still love you in the Atlantic Ocean.

Planet satellites are part of that company's existing SkySat constellation, which includes just over a dozen ships the size of a washing machine that generate high-resolution images of our planet. Three more Planet satellites will launch in the upcoming Falcon 9 SpaceX Starlink launch in July. Both Planet launches are part of SpaceX's new SmallSat Co-Trip Program, which gives smaller satellite operators the opportunity to book a trip aboard a SpaceX launch.

Launch successful! The 3 Skysats in orbit and contacted by ground stations!

– 10 minutes to space

– 12 minutes for separation

– 18 minutes for the first contact of the ground station. Phew! Thank you @SpaceX @Elon Musk for the beautiful walk! Here are two separate Skysats on Starlinks! So much! pic.twitter.com/hHKMhAXIxP – Will Marshall (@ Will4Planet) June 13, 2020

SpaceX has opened its Starlink website to allow people to sign up for "updates on Starlink news and service availability in your area." The company is expected to conduct private beta tests of its internet-providing satellites later this summer, followed by a public beta test.

Two weeks ago, SpaceX launched its first two people into orbit, sending NASA veteran astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station in their Crew Dragon capsule.