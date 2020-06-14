Social Media Celebrates ‘Obama Day’ On Trump’s Birthday

The 45th president is known for his petty ways and now it appears that the people are giving him a taste of his own medicine. As Donald Trump celebrates his 74th birthday today, people on social media felt it would be the perfect day to actually celebrate our 44th president, Barack Obama.

June 14h was unofficially deemed “Obama Day” on social media and people celebrated by trolling Trump with the hashtags “Obama Appreciation Day,” “Obama Day USA” and “All Birthdays Matter.”

Not soon after the hashtags began trending Sunday, people took to the comment sections under Trump’s photos on his official IG page to celebrate Obama. The comment sections under Trump’s pics have been limited but it didn’t stop people from getting in what they could.

Even a few celebrities and politicians joined the party and tweeted messages of praise for Barack Obama while calling out Trump.

I’d say happy birthday to Donald on his special day, but after all, #AllBirthdaysMatter — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 14, 2020

Oh, how you are missed, Mr. President. What do you miss most about @BarackObama, friends? #ObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/Eskc6qPFku — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 14, 2020

Happy We’re Gonnna Have A New President Who’s Gonna Heal And Unite The Country Again After All Of The Damage, Insanity & Chaos Inflicted By Trump… Day !!! ♥️♥️♥️#RampGate #Watergate#RealPresident#ObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/1rRkShDN7E — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 14, 2020

#ObamaDayJune14th Happy Sunday and what a beautiful day to celebrate and appreciate President Barack Obama the 44th and final President of the United States. Enjoy your Sunday sir! #ObamaAppreciationDay #ObamaDay @BarackObama #weMISSyou pic.twitter.com/HyFpCxwC6V — Sylvia K. Alston (@SylviaKAlston) June 14, 2020

Obama, who often takes the high road, had yet to address all the love and praise he was receiving on Trump’s birthday as of Sunday afternoon but it’s highly unlikely he’ll respond.

Trump didn’t say much either but made headlines just a few days prior after his administration reversed Obama-era transgender civil rights protections.

