Scott Morrison to outline ‘shovel-ready projects’ for federal funding

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has unveiled some of the first infrastructure projects he says will help revive the post-COVID economy, while also flagging more action on deregulation.

“I am committing a further $1.5 billion to immediately start work on small priority projects identified by the states and territories,” he is expected to tell the CEDA State of the Nation summit on Monday.

“As part of this package, $1 billion will be allocated to priority projects which are shovel-ready, with $500 million reserved specifically to target road safety works.”

Mr Morrison said joint assessment teams would work on accelerating the projects worth more than $72 billion in public and private investment, and supporting more than 66,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The priority list of projects includes the inland rail project from Melbourne to Brisbane; the Marinus undersea electricity link between Tasmania and Victoria; the Olympic Dam extension in South Australia; emergency town water projects in NSW; and road, rail and iron ore projects in Western Australia.

Olympic Dam is a mine owned and operated by BHP. SA Mining and Energy Minister Dan van Holst Pellekaan, South Australian Premier Steven Marshall and BHP Chief of Geoscience Laura Tyler are seen here opening an education centre at the mine. (AAP)

Further announcements on specific projects will be made soon.

“Our number one priority is getting people back into jobs, And they need to be real, productive jobs. Jobs that produce goods and services that people want,” he will say.

But he is also calling on the states to cut red tape and unions and businesses to work together to increase productivity.

“All levels of government, business and the community must rethink how these systems can better contribute to our recovery from the pandemic,” Mr Morrison will say.

“We need to bring the same common sense and cooperation we showed fighting COVID-19 to unlocking infrastructure investment in the recovery.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will allocate $1 billion to ‘shovel-ready’ projects to kickstart Australia’s post-COVID-19 economy.. (AAP)

