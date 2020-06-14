Rishi Sunak reveals & # 39; racism & # 39; racist abuse suffered as a child

Rishi Sunak has opened up about the racism he experienced as a child, revealing the pain of being abused in front of his younger brother and sister.

The 40-year-old chancellor, who appeared at Sophy Ridge on Sunday, said he wanted to "protect,quot; his younger siblings from the abuse he received while growing up in Southampton.

Sunak's grandparents were born in Punjab, India, and migrated from East Africa to the United Kingdom in the 1960s. He is the eldest of three brothers.

Speaking about racism amid a wave of Black Lives Matter protests around the world following the murder of George Floyd, he said: & # 39; The things that stung me the most are when I've been with my younger brothers, when I was older. young.

“ It is one thing for them to happen on your own, it's quite difficult, but when I had my younger brother and sister with me, it was particularly annoying

He didn't want them to have to deal with it, he wanted to protect them from it.

They may be just words, but they actually sting in a way that other things don't. People call you by different names for different reasons, but there is something about that [racism] that affects you.

The chancellor insisted that he had not been abused for many years and said that Britain was a much more tolerant country now than in the past.

However, he recognized that there was still much to be done to combat racism in society.

Speaking to Sky while discussing the BLM movement last week, he said: & # 39; As a British Asian, of course, I know that racism exists in our country, and I know that people are upset, angry and want to see change.

"[But] let's take a moment to recognize the enormous change we have made in this country from the moment my grandparents arrived here, from the moment I was born and raised."

The chancellor joined Prime Minister Boris Johnson today in condemning the "racist bully,quot; after clashes between far-right extremists, Black Lives Matter supporters and riot police erupted yesterday in central London after a touch of It is set at 5pm by the police.

Police chiefs imposed the curfew at 5 p.m. in all the demonstrations in an attempt to calm the riots seen throughout the day as the anti-racist demonstration and a far-right counter-protest descended into vandalism fueled by a hard core of violent activists.

While a small number of pro-statue military veterans in uniform made their point peacefully, their protest was hijacked by others with the intention of confronting the police and BLM supporters.

About an hour later, the first of several pitched battles erupted when police with riot gear tried to contain the crowds by chanting & # 39; Eng-er-land & # 39; and raising his arms in apparent Nazi salutes.

Over and over again, the drunken crowd rushed over the police lines, preventing them from moving through Whitehall to Trafalgar Square, where some BLM supporters gathered.

A small group of right-wingers managed to reach Trafalgar Square to fight with the BLM groups, but the police stopped the violence. Similar battles later occurred in Hyde Park and at Waterloo Station when rival groups clashed.

Several far-right protesters were bloodied after being beaten by BLM activists.

Shadow home secretary of work Nick Thomas-Symonds said today he was "extremely disturbed,quot; by yesterday's violence.

After the groups were kicked out of Trafalgar Square at 5 p.m., the clashes spread to Waterloo Station, where a group of BLM activists were filmed hitting a lone white man accused of being a member of a group. far right.

The shadow home secretary at work, Nick Thomas-Symonds, said today he was "extremely disturbed,quot; by the "completely unacceptable,quot; scenes of violence on the streets.

Speaking to the Sky News Sophy Ridge show on Sunday, Mr. Thomas-Symonds said: “ I also want to say one word in particular about that horrible scene of someone urinating next to the PC Keith Palmer memorial.

"Absolutely despicable behavior and I hope that individual is identified and brought to justice."