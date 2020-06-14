Politics leads Facebook to "heartbreak,quot; – Up News Info

Dear Amy: Recently, I "didn't befriend,quot; my dear older sister on Facebook because some of our political views differ, so instead of seeing her posts differ from my views, I decided to remove that tension.

Before I stopped being friends, I tried to "stop following her," but then I missed her posts on other things, so I checked her page and eventually saw more politics. I just can't stop offering my opinions when he posts, and then I feel punished when he defends his point of view.

We don't go out much, but when we are together we don't usually talk about politics; And if something awkward comes up (for me), I change the subject.

My sister says, "Okay, okay. We will simply live in a world of unicorns and rainbows."

Obviously she is not happy that he has not made her a friend.

She says that everyone has different opinions, and that's fine.

Are you right, am I living in a fantasy world trying to keep tension out of our relationship?

Am I too sensitive?

– Sister

Dear sister: My opinion on this is that you seem sensitive and very protective of your point of view. But (speaking as a "little sister,quot;), the difference in age between siblings often conveys a life of dominance.

Her less sensitive older sister feels comfortable restating her claim and then defending it when she offers her own views. You interpret this as "tension,quot;, but she seems to see it as a coming and going. They can also enjoy pricking you regarding your sensitivity.

I suspect that after two weeks of being offline on social media, her blood pressure will stay low, she will stop feeling guilty, and she will enjoy not being reactive and triggered by her sister's posts.

The next time she teases you about living in a fantasy world, I suggest that you show that you have no problems. Send him a GIF of a unicorn jumping over a rainbow with the statement: “Life in my fantasy world is even better than I imagined. I love you, little sister, let's talk soon. "

Dear Amy: I feel betrayed by a friend of 20 years. We live nearby, but we rarely get together because she spends most of her time with her husband. They do not entertain or hang out with friends or family. I don't know why this is so, but it's obviously a very personal decision and it's none of my business.

Every day "Jane,quot; and I send emails several times a day, discussing every conceivable topic, including some extremely personal things. I've said things to him that I've never said to anyone else.

I recently joined an older dating website. Occasionally, I shared some emails that the men had sent me, and she would respond to her comments. This has been fun.

Last week she wrote to me asking me to stop sharing dating related emails. She said that when her husband reads those messages, he misunderstands that they are for me and not for her, and is scared. (Jane is 70 years old and her husband is 80 years old).

I am devastated to learn that your husband has been reading our emails for 20 years and did not know it.

I remember an old saying: "The saddest thing about treason is that it never comes from your enemies."

How can I overcome this?

– devastated

Dear devastated: She doesn't know that "Jane's,quot; husband reads all of her emails, and has done so for 20 years.

Her husband may have cognitive (or other) problems that have caused this recently. The fact is, as intimate as your friendship with Jane is, you don't seem to know much about her situation.

The way to overcome this is to try to understand it. You should tell Jane that you are surprised and concerned that your husband is reading your email and asking if you can call him so the two of you can talk about it.

Dear Amy: Here's another suggestion on how to get someone to stop interrupting: Many years ago, when I obviously interrupted a friend, the friend stopped me short, saying, "I bet you thought it was over."

I wasn't aware of my tendency to interrupt people until it was pointed out so vividly. It was a lesson learned and it was a great way to teach myself and the others who were there a lesson I never forgot.

– grateful

Dear Grateful: I love this phraseology (and I hope a loved one will use it for me very soon).

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)