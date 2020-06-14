Politics leads Facebook to "heartbreak,quot; – Up News Info

Dear Amy: Recently, I "didn't befriend,quot; my dear older sister on Facebook because some of our political views differ, so instead of seeing her posts differ from my views, I decided to remove that tension.

Before I stopped being friends, I tried to "stop following her," but then I missed her posts on other things, so I checked her page and eventually saw more politics. I just can't stop offering my opinions when he posts, and then I feel punished when he defends his point of view.

We don't go out much, but when we are together we don't usually talk about politics; And if something awkward comes up (for me), I change the subject.

My sister says, "Okay, okay. We will simply live in a world of unicorns and rainbows."

Obviously she is not happy that he has not made her a friend.

She says that everyone has different opinions, and that's fine.

Are you right, am I living in a fantasy world trying to keep tension out of our relationship?

Am I too sensitive?

– Sister

Dear sister: My opinion on this is that you seem sensitive and very protective of your point of view. But (speaking as a "little sister,quot;), the difference in age between siblings often conveys a life of dominance.

Her less sensitive older sister feels comfortable restating her claim and then defending it when she offers her own views. You interpret this as "tension,quot;, but she seems to see it as a coming and going. They can also enjoy pricking you regarding your sensitivity.

