Photos: Disha Patani spends her birthday with Tiger Shroff and her family

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's Sunday dates were famous before the blockade hindered him. The duo used to receive clicks after brunch almost every Sunday at their favorite restaurant in Mumbai. The sizzling duo of Disha and Tiger have created a storm on the big screen in Baaghi 2, but the duo's off-screen relationship also draws the same amount of attention. Yesterday was Disha's birthday and the birthday girl spent it at the residence of the groom Tiger Shroff with him and his family.

They disbanded at Tiger's residence and Tiger, as well as Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, were also pressed on their balcony. The birthday girl was wearing a floral dress for the gathering and looked radiant. Well, it seems that even during the lockdown, Tiger didn't leave any stones unturned to make his girl's birthday special.