Nasty thug spits on woman enjoying picnic in Hyde Park

A thug spat on a woman while enjoying a picnic in Hyde Park after far-right protesters clashed with police during anti-racist protests.

A mob wielding beer cans was filmed descending on the peaceful group of friends, who don't appear to have been involved in the protests, before yelling, kicking their picnic mat and yelling "dammit!"

Concerned friends quickly walk away when passersby come forward to defend them and tell the mob to "go away." A witness said police officers quickly arrived to disperse the crowd.

Violence erupted yesterday when far-right activists clashed with supporters of Black Lives Matter and riot police in Trafalgar Square and Waterloo Station, London.

More than 100 people were arrested for crimes including rape of the peace, violent disorder, assault on officers, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of class A drugs, and drunkenness and disorder.

Boris Johnson has condemned the protesters for & # 39; & # 39; racist racism & # 39; & # 39; and the secretary of Labor's hidden home, Nick Thomas-Symonds, said he was & # 39; extremely disturbed & # 39; for the scenes & # 39; completely unacceptable & # 39; on the streets of Great Britain.

A 28-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency after an alleged far-right protester was photographed next to the PC monument to Keith Palmer, who was stabbed in the Westminster terror attack in 2017.

The man to the left of this image was filmed spitting on a woman while enjoying a picnic in Hyde Park with friends.

Then the group surrounded the friends and started kicking their possessions while yelling 'Fuck off!'

The friends left when onlookers approached to tell the mob to leave them alone.

The group of at least ten men were seen walking down a path in Hyde Park today.

The video, which has been viewed more than four million times, shows a group of at least ten men breaking into with friends sitting quietly in the sun.

They surround them and start kicking their carpet and screaming. Some members of the group are heard yelling, "Fuck it!"

The friends quickly get up and walk away as the spectators step forward to put themselves between the friends and the angry crowd.

It was uploaded yesterday by Tom Norman, who said, 'I just entered Hyde Park, so this treasure did. There isn't even a protest for them to protest.

& # 39; Vil. Blurred video when I was pushed Fortunately, the UK Meteorological Police arrived and ran towards the hills.

In a second tweet, he added: & # 39; @BorisJohnson @ConHome @pritipatel @Rishisunak @MattHancock @Conservatives, all of you have allowed this.

& # 39; @BorisJohnson Your years of bigoted language have allowed it. @Nigel_Farage You lead this fanaticism. Disgusting. & # 39;

The anti-racist rally and a pro-statue counter-protest descended into vandalism fueled by a hard core of violent activists on both sides. Photo Shows: Trafalgar Square clashes yesterday

A man was beaten on a bloody pulp in Trafalgar Square when the Black Lives Matter protests turned violent shortly before the 5pm curfew began.

The images show that the man who spat on the woman is wearing a white shirt, a brown jacket and a hat.

Twitter users have condemned the group for spitting, noting that even in normal times this is unacceptable, but during a pandemic it could amount to a & # 39; death sentence & # 39 ;.

There were no protests in Hyde Park yesterday.

Boris Johnson has condemned protesters for & # 39; racist racism & # 39 ;, writing on Twitter: & # 39; Racist racism has no place in our streets.

& # 39; Anyone who attacks the police will meet the full force of the law.

& # 39; These marches and protests have been subverted by violence and non-compliance with current guidelines. Racism has no part in the UK and we must work together to make it happen & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Police chiefs yesterday imposed a curfew at 5pm on all protests in a bid to quell the unrest seen throughout the day as the anti-racist rally and a pro-statue counter-protest descended into vandalism fueled by a hard core of violent activists on both sides.

While a small number of pro-statue military veterans in uniform made their point peacefully, their protest was hijacked by others with the intention of confronting the police and BLM supporters. About an hour later, the first of several pitched battles erupted when police with riot gear tried to contain the crowds by chanting & # 39; Eng-er-land & # 39; and raising his arms in apparent Nazi salutes.

A man was seen involved in a clash between police and several protesters near Waterloo Station this afternoon.

The man, identified as a far-right protester, was injured and had to be taken to safety, as the animosity was briefly shelved.

A man, whose face was covered in blood, was seen lying on the ground near London's Waterloo station as the protests turned violent.

Over and over again, the drunken crowd rushed over the police lines, preventing them from moving through Whitehall to Trafalgar Square, where some BLM supporters gathered.

A small group of right-wingers managed to reach Trafalgar Square to fight with the BLM groups, but the police stopped the violence. Similar battles later occurred in Hyde Park and at Waterloo Station when rival groups clashed.

After the groups were kicked out of Trafalgar Square at 5 p.m., the clashes spread to Waterloo Station, where a group of BLM activists were filmed hitting a lone white man accused of being a member of a group. far right.

Shadow Labor Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said today he was "extremely disturbed,quot; by the "completely unacceptable,quot; scenes of violence on the streets of London on Saturday.

Speaking to the Sky News Sophy Ridge show on Sunday, Mr. Thomas-Symonds said: “ I also want to say one word in particular about that horrible scene of someone urinating next to the PC Keith Palmer memorial.

"Absolutely despicable behavior and I hope that individual is identified and brought to justice."

Elsewhere in the country, tens of thousands rallied in largely peaceful protests against racism, although clashes also erupted in Bristol (pictured)