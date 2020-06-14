NASCAR race weather updates: How long will rain in forecast delay the Homestead race?

Football coaching legend Jimmy Johnson gave the command for drivers to start their engines to start Sunday’s NASCAR race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. And he did so right as rain started falling on Turns 3 and 4 of the 1.5-mile track in South Florida.

Thus, the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead did not start on time due to bad weather in the area. The start of the race remains delayed.

Sunday’s Cup Series race at Homestead technically is part of a NASCAR doubleheader, as the Xfinity Series race started at noon and ran its full distance without any weather-related interruptions. The good news for Cup race is that the forecast in the Miami area is not too ominous.

Below is what we know about the weather forecast and conditions NASCAR will monitor as it tries to get Sunday’s race started.

NASCAR race weather updates

According to weather.com, the chances of rain in the Homestead area are around 50 percent, which is typical for a region in which pop-up storms are common in June.

The bigger issue, at least in terms of getting the race started, is lightning in the area. NASCAR just after 4 p.m. ET announced it had to delay the start of the race at least 30 minutes because of a lightning strike within eight miles of the track.

NASCAR is hoping to get engines restarted at 4:35 p.m. ET. Drivers at 4:27 p.m. ET were told to return to their cars.

A live radar for the area can be found here.

NASCAR was expecting a short delay since the rain that fell in Turns 3 and 4 before the start of the race was not heavy, but the lightning strike extended the pause.

Homestead-Miami Speedway does have lights and is a track that can be dried relatively quickly, so NASCAR has plenty of time to get Sunday’s race in as scheduled. The race needs to reach the halfway point in order to be considered official.