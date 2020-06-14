Miracle babies of young mum in hospital with ‘backache’ who suddenly went into labour

A mum who gave birth prematurely to her three kids has started a fundraiser for the doctors and staff who kept them alive.

Rebecca Asquith, 25, arrived in hospital after noticing backache on May 15 before suddenly going into labour, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Mum-of-five Rebecca had know she was carrying, but was shocked to be delivery her baby so early.

Born ten weeks prematurely, wee Luca weighed just 2lbs 8oz at birth.







Speaking from Royal Bolton Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, Rebecca said: “My babies just seem to choose to come out whenever they want.

“I have had every test going and doctors do everything they possibly can – but I just go into labour spontaneously, there is no reason behind it.

“I have had two babies full-term so when I was early the first time, it was really scary. I had no idea my little girl was going to come so early. Even when I was in labour with her I didn’t believe it was happening.”

Rebecca said the girl was born at 31 weeks and her lungs were stuck together, so they were in hospital for five weeks and three days.

Two years later, she had another girl born at 35 weeks, who also had respiratory problems and was in the hospital for five days.

Rebecca said three weeks ago she left the house to get checked after a bit of backache and two hours later her son was born.







She said being in the neonatal intensive care unit is “a scary world” and every time it is a completely different experience.

She explained: “There’s babies here that have been born at 23 weeks that they have saved.

“I feel like I’m using all my chances up when I have an early baby, somehow they just pull through. I think they’re just getting earlier and earlier. I’m not having any more now, it’s not worth the risk.

“This time has been the hardest, definitely, because Luca was born 10 weeks early and I had to watch him be ventilated.”

She said he is “currently stable” but has severe brain damage that “will affect him quite a lot”.

She added: “Obviously this is a hard pill to swallow but he’s here and breathing and that’s all that matters to me and his dad.

“We know he will require life long support and so long as I’m here I will do my best to be everything he needs.

“As a mum that’s difficult because you want to do everything you can to make it better.”

With the help of hospital staff, Luca is fighting on and his mum is hopeful he will be able meet his siblings soon.







Isabella, who was born weighing 3lbs 6oz at 31 weeks, is now fighting fit at four years old, and Lola, born 5lbs 6oz at 35 weeks, is now a ‘little handful’ at two-years-old.

Rebecca, from Leigh, Greater Manchester, cannot wait for Luca to settle into his busy home, along with his other sisters Ava, five, and one-year-old Eliza.

The mum is hoping to raise money for the NICU for the life-saving work they do every day.

Rebecca, 25, said: “You build up friendships with these nurses because it’s so personal – they’re looking after your baby 24/7 after all. You form an instant connection with them because you’ve got to trust them with the most precious thing you have.

“Once you have been in here, it never leaves you. I want to take any pressure off the staff that I can.

“I’m more than thankful for everything they have done for my babies.

“The staff inform you every step of the way, they keep you up to date with absolutely everything.

“I want to help them if they need absolutely anything, they deserve a reward so much – they’ve saved my babies’ lives.”

To donate to Rebecca’s fundraising effort, go to her GoFundMe page.