Memorial service held for three King Soopers employees who died of COVID-19

A memorial service was held Sunday to remember three King Soopers employees who died of COVID-19.

Karen Haws, Randy Narvaez, and James McKay were King Soopers employees and members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 7.

Haws was a courtesy clerk and was with the Kroger-owned grocer since 2019. She died of the virus on April 10. Narvaez had been employed with King Soopers for 30 years and died May 17. Mckay was a King Soopers employee since 2006 and succumbed to the illness on May 23.

