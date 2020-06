PHOTOS: Denver Juneteenth Parade 2020 June 13, 2020 at 5:55 p.m.

People marched from Manual High School through Five Points in honor of Juneteenth on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Denver. The Juneteenth celebration commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers, led by Gen. Gordon Granger, arrived at Galveston, Texas, with the news that the enslaved had been freed 2 1/2 years earlier.