Matt Lucas and David Walliams Regret Blackface and Transphobic Jokes in ‘Little Britain’

The two British comedians apologize for wearing blackface and joking about transvestites in their sketch series after the show was pulled by BBC and Netflix.

“Little Britain” ‘s Matt Lucas and David Walliams have apologised for their use of blackface in the comedy sketch series.

The duo donned fat suits and blackface to portray ethnic characters that many new viewers have deemed insensitive, leading to bosses at the BBC and Netflix to remove the show from streaming services.

In a joint statement, the pair insisted it was “wrong” to portray characters of other races, but reiterated it’s something they have apologised for in the past.

“Matt & I have both spoken publicly in recent years of our regret that we played characters of other races,” Walliams penned. “Once again we want to make it clear that it was wrong & we are very sorry.”

Lucas went on to share the same statement on his own social media pages.

Back in 2017, the former “Doctor Who” actor admitted that, “If I could go back and do Little Britain again, I wouldn’t make those jokes about transvestites. I wouldn’t play black characters.”

“Basically, I wouldn’t make that show now. It would upset people. We made a more cruel kind of comedy than I’d do now.”

“Little Britain” was a hit in the U.K. from 2003 to 2007.