Luke Cook Expecting Baby Boy With Fiancee Kara Wilson

The ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ actor is adding father to his resume as he is expecting his first child with wife-to-be roughly six months after engagement.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Luke Cook is expecting his first child with Kara Wilson.

The 33-year-old actor, best known for his role as Lucifer Morningstar on the Netflix series, announced the happy news on Saturday, June 13, 2020, revealing the pair are expecting a son.

“We’re going to have a little baby! A little baby boy,” Luke wrote on Instagram. “And we’re very excited and a little bit scared but mostly very excited!”

“The day we found out Kara was pregnant it was raining in Los Angeles and the world was going into a frenzied lockdown,” he added. “I think we both felt a bit scared about what kind of big mean pandemic ridden world we were bringing a child into.”

Luke and the 30-year-old stylist announced back on Christmas Eve that they were engaged and, in her own pregnancy announcement post, Kara called Luke her “husband,” seemingly confirming that they got married.

“There is so much beauty that awaits you and I can’t wait to watch you experience it all. I’ll forever be grateful that you chose us to be mum and dad,” Kara wrote. “And to my beautiful husband, thank you for making me a mum and for being so excited to start this journey with me. I can’t wait to watch you be a father to our little boy.”

She added, “I hope he’s not as huge as you… I love you both immensely.”