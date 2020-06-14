John Hickenlooper's ethical violations raise doubts in the Senate race: will voters care?

John Hickenlooper's ethics mess this month has brought him a lot of political embarrassment, but Colorado political watchers say a key question remains unanswered in the race for the US Senate. USA

In an election year painted by such sharp dividing lines, will voters be very concerned about the issue?

Republican allies of US Senator Cory Gardner certainly expect it. They have made it clear that while the former Democratic governor is in the running, they are eager to make strong political use of recent findings by a state commission that he twice violated the state's ethics law while in office. Democratic colleague Andrew Romanoff also made strong use of the issue in two debates last week as he tried to defeat Hickenlooper in the June 30 primaries.

"Honestly, my impression was that this probably seems somewhat minor to most voters, whether they are primary or general election voters, to the extent that they know what is happening," said Seth Masket, professor of political science at the University from Denver. .

He added: "The kind of scandal that generally ends up hurting a candidate and changing the outcome of a race are things where there is substantial abuse of power, or where there is physical violence … and I really don't think this will get to that level . "

Still, in a year when President Donald Trump is set for reelection, and Gardner, a key ally, is at stake, no one knows how the ethics scandal will play out.

"At a time when the environment is so tumultuous and there is so much division, voters are really looking for a candidate they can trust," said Cinamon Watson, a longtime Republican political strategist. "This is going to hurt (Hickenlooper), it's going to hurt. And it definitely erodes their reliability."

The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission, acting on a complaint filed by a group affiliated with the Republican Party, discovered on June 5 that Hickenlooper was wrong in 2018 in allowing corporations to pay the bill for a private jet ride, expensive dinners and limousine trips on two out-of-state trips. He represented Colorado in Connecticut at the US startup ceremony. USA Colorado, an attack submarine, and went to Italy for the Bilderberg Meetings, an annual gathering of the world elite.

In an unusual series of events leading to his eventual testimony on June 5, Hickenlooper skipped a remote video ethics audience he had been summoned to attend, prompting the commission to despise him. The former governor, who received taxpayer-funded legal representation, unsuccessfully fought the subpoena in court, citing concerns that the setting would shorten his due process rights.

Last week, Romanoff asked Hickenlooper to drop out of the race during a 9News debate, arguing that the ethics issue was the last easy attack that the candidate, the establishment's favorite in the primaries, had turned over to Republicans to use in the fall if he was the nominee. .

But Hickenlooper, while taking responsibility, replied that he was not intimidated by what he considers "smear attacks,quot; designed by the Public Trust Institute, the group that filed the ethics complaint. He suggested that the relationship he had established with Colorado voters "through thick and thin,quot; would survive.

Gardner has also been the subject of ethics complaints, in his case before the Ethics Committee of the US Senate. USA, one about attending a lavish party hosted by Krug Champagne and the other about a campaign ad. His campaign says he reimbursed the cost of Gardner's party and disputes that the ad violates any rules.

Mindi Haddad, a Denver political strategist who has worked with Democrats, views Hickenlooper's ethics issue as "a lot of noise and few nuts, in the grand scheme,quot; of 2020 politics. She supports Romanoff in the primary but does not is working for him.

"I think with all the rubbish that has been fed to us for the past four years, or since the (Trump) administration began to run its campaign … it has only been a long ethical violation," he said. "It would be hypocritical to say now that what Hickenlooper did was right, because it wasn't. … (But) I think it has gotten much worse."

She expects to see attack ads, but is skeptical on the subject of ethics.

"I don't think it compromises his ability to be a senator," Haddad said. "I just think it makes him part of the old man's club."

Jeff Fard, a community activist at Five Points known as Brother Jeff, is not so sure that voters ignore Hickenlooper's ethics case, particularly his decision to skip the commission's first hearing.

"It is terrifying for me to hear any candidate who says, 'I am not going to court because the system is not working,'" Fard said. "It is a wonderful privilege to have it," since criminal defendants generally face great consequences for ignoring a court date.

"This may resonate a bit with black and brown communities," he said, and not in a good way. Fard says he is undecided in the primaries, and in that election he believes the issue has more potential to be a small factor considered by voters when deciding between Romanoff and Hickenlooper.

Criminal justice issues are important, Fard said, particularly in light of continued Black Lives Matter protests. It gives Hickenlooper some credit for good leadership in that area as governor, though Hickenlooper's past police strategies, in the Denver mayor's office, have come under new scrutiny. Fard noted that Romanoff also continues to respond to some Latino voters for their previous sponsorship of legislation deemed anti-immigrant.

Limited public polls for the November general election have shown that Hickenlooper leads Gardner substantially, but must first win the nomination. And the main stage is where an equally small-looking scandal hampered another Colorado candidate a decade ago.

In 2010, Republican Scott McInnis, a former congressman, ran for governor when he faced written plagiarism charges he made as part of a $ 300,000 scholarship. He was the front-runner in the Republican primary, but narrowly lost to an unknown relative, Dan Maes, who would lose to Hickenlooper in a three-way run.

This time, "Hickenlooper enters elementary school with quite substantial advantages, with his name recognition and overall high approval ratings during his time as governor and his time as mayor," Masket said, adding on the issue of ethics. : "It seems unlikely that this would really dismantle that."