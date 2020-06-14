Here are some Father's Day deals that are happening now.

Father's Day in the United States approaches Sunday, June 21. That's next week, so you still have time to do some shopping. Since the COVID-19 pandemic still has many closed retail stores, we recommend doing most of your shopping online for Dad. However, if you have little time to buy a gift, you may be able to arrange a sidewalk pickup depending on the store.

There are many things that you can get for the father in your life, but of course we are here to recommend some tech gifts that we think you will like. Below you'll find some deals we know about specifically for Father's Day, followed by some great deals we've had recently on the site. There will be more deals next week, so stay tuned for later ones.

Nomad offers a 20 percent discount on all of its leather cases and charging supplies. This sale excludes Nomad medical supplies, but once you're ready to pay, enter the code DADSNGRADS save money.

Moment offers discounts on a range of products, including its attachable lenses, its own phone cases to which you can attach the lenses, as well as lens filters for your drone and more. If you are spending more than $ 150, use the offer code DAD15 to save $ 15 on your purchase. If your cart total exceeds $ 250, use offer code DAD30 to save $ 30 on your purchase.

Satechi also offers a discount on its Father's Day products, which include wireless chargers, USB-C hubs, and more. Just enter the offer code TO DAD at checkout to save 15 percent on your purchase. If you spend more than $ 100, the code FORDAD20 It will save you 20 percent. This sale lasts until June 17.

DJI will organize discounts for Father's Day in its drone product catalog until June 21. Some examples include the DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone at DJI or Amazon for $ 1,419 ($ 180 off original cost). You can find the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 with the same discount and price at DJI and Amazon. By context, both products were priced at $ 1,729, well above their usual cost, in early 2020 due to trade tariffs that the Trump administration imposed on products made in China. Now, for whatever reason, you can get one for less once more.

DJI's line of cameras and gimbal is also more affordable than usual. This includes the Ronin SC stabilizer, which costs $ 299 instead of $ 439 at DJI and Amazon. You can also get a $ 110 discount for the Osmo Action camera, which now costs $ 259 at DJI. The $ 369 Osmo Pocket, which has a built-in stabilized camera, now costs $ 299 at DJI and Amazon. Both Osmo Action and Pocket will remain on sale until June 23.

You can stock up on some discounted games to play with Dad on Nintendo Switch until Tuesday, June 16. There are some that are cheaper than usual, and we've put together the best deals right here. As you do so, it may be a good idea to make sure you hook up a 256GB microSD card on Amazon so they don't run out of internal storage on the Switch.