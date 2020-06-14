Here are Canada's top mobile news from last week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Below is a quick overview of the main stories from the past seven days.

  • Bell Invests $ 2.7 Million To Create Advanced 5G Research Center At Western University
  • Contest: Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
  • Bell Launches Initial 5G Network in GTA, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal
  • Freedom to charge a $ 20 connection fee for in-store hardware upgrades beginning June 8
  • Uber Receives License to Operate in Winnipeg, Planning for Summer Launch
  • Uber Eats Canada's tip increased by 55 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • The government will soon open applications for the $ 1.7 billion Universal Broadband Fund
  • Sony reveals the official design of PlayStation 5
  • Telus Launches "PureFibre 1.5 Gigabit,quot; Internet Service in Alberta and B.C.
  • CIBC Ranks # 1 in Mobile Banking Application Satisfaction in Canada: Study
  • Fido offers some customers additional 5GB data for 24 months
  • Toronto Launches Electric Bike Pilot Program and Expands Shared Bike Network
  • CRTC approves Bell's plan to use artificial intelligence to block fraudulent calls on trial for 90 days
  • Telus offers an online promotional plan of only $ 75 / 20GB
  • Koodo offers some subscribers $ 65 / 12GB and $ 75 / 20GB plans
  • Uber for Business launches ‘Coupons’ for Uber Eats in Canada
  • Rogers Launches Website to Showcase and Support Small Businesses
  • Canadian Federal Court of Appeals rules in favor of Apple in a double royalty case
  • Rogers Donates Phones With Free Plans To Women's Shelters Across Canada

