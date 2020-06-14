Here are Canada's top mobile news from last week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Below is a quick overview of the main stories from the past seven days.

Bell Invests $ 2.7 Million To Create Advanced 5G Research Center At Western University

Contest: Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Bell Launches Initial 5G Network in GTA, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal

Freedom to charge a $ 20 connection fee for in-store hardware upgrades beginning June 8

Uber Receives License to Operate in Winnipeg, Planning for Summer Launch

Uber Eats Canada's tip increased by 55 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic

The government will soon open applications for the $ 1.7 billion Universal Broadband Fund

Sony reveals the official design of PlayStation 5

Telus Launches "PureFibre 1.5 Gigabit,quot; Internet Service in Alberta and B.C.

CIBC Ranks # 1 in Mobile Banking Application Satisfaction in Canada: Study

Fido offers some customers additional 5GB data for 24 months

Toronto Launches Electric Bike Pilot Program and Expands Shared Bike Network

CRTC approves Bell's plan to use artificial intelligence to block fraudulent calls on trial for 90 days

Telus offers an online promotional plan of only $ 75 / 20GB

Koodo offers some subscribers $ 65 / 12GB and $ 75 / 20GB plans

Uber for Business launches ‘Coupons’ for Uber Eats in Canada

Rogers Launches Website to Showcase and Support Small Businesses

Canadian Federal Court of Appeals rules in favor of Apple in a double royalty case

Rogers Donates Phones With Free Plans To Women's Shelters Across Canada

