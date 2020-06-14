Gold Coast thieves smash into your home and escape with luxury cars in a crime wave

Brazen thieves have been caught on camera using an allegedly stolen car to ram a Gold Coast home and steal two more vehicles in an early morning crime kill.

Moments later, stealing a four-wheel drive Kia at Benowa Water around 6.30 a.m. today, robbers were seen jumping over the door of another house and rummaging through another vehicle.

After finding a remote control for the home's garage, the group could be seen ramming the Kia through the property's front door, then escaping with a Lexus and Mercedes Benz when the homeowner ran out and could not catch them.

Local residents have told 9News that crime in the area has increased so much that they have begun their own surveillance of the neighborhood.

"The wife is distressed, very shocked. The husband is very angry because this is what is happening: anger is growing in our community," said resident Critton Astras.

"We have about ten husbands and fathers who risk their lives chasing criminals out of the neighborhood."

The incident drew calls from Surfers Paradise MP John-Paul Langbroek for the Queensland government to delegate more police resources.