Exclusive video: Angad Bedi talks about Neha Dhupia's phone calls with Karan Johar

We already know that Karan Johar is the ideal person for everyone in B-town. His humor, professional and personal advice, and how he can carry on any conversation with his wit and wisdom is a well-known fact and he is also Neha Dhupia's confidant during the confinement.

In the last episode of 10 Minutes of Happiness with Filmfare, when our digital editor and presenter Rahul Gangwani asked Angad Bedi who he thinks Neha would want to be locked up with in the industry if not him, he was quick to pick Karan Johar and said: "If there was one person who had a Yin and a Yang and it could be two people in the same body, it was Karan and Neha. They are the same people. "

In developing this link, Neha added, "I am not a phone person. I like to text. But if there is someone I love to talk to, it is Karan. If I really want to have a fun conversation, it is Karan."

That's not all, Angad also talked about how the two have the funniest conversation and quickly move from fluent English to Hindi. He added: "I have been a spectator of the conversation and I have to tell you that it is the funniest conversation ever. They can go from speaking fluent English to speaking a very different style of Hindi in the same conversation."

Watch the full episode to find out more about this fun couple now.