Exclusive: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend says he was fine this morning

2020 keeps getting worse with more heartbreaking news with each passing day. The latest tragedy that has affected us is the news of the sudden disappearance of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Reposts suggest that the actor was found dead at his Bandra residence today, where he stayed during the lockdown. He committed suicide and was allegedly found hanging in his residence. We contacted a source close to the actor who could only tell us he was fine. "In the morning it was fine," is what his friend could tell us in this moment of pain.

Police confirmed that the actor committed suicide and that more information about his sudden disappearance will be released soon.

We keep him and his family in our prayers in these tragic times.