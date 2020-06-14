Defund the police? Defend the police? (06/14/20) – Up News Info

Defund the police? Defend the police?

Re: "Calls grow to disburse the police,quot;, news of June 10

Councilwoman Robin Kniech stated, "I am 100% committed to imagining a future without police and working toward that future."

Before going down that path, it is best to be 100% sure that human nature will take a complete turn and that residents will feel safe in their homes and walking the streets.

Therese Roth, Denver

I think Democrats need someone from a public relations firm to create more positive titles for their proposals. "Defund the police,quot; has to be the stupidest phrase they've created in a long time. Of course, they do not mean that they want to eliminate police departments, although in some cases they propose to move funds from police departments to other departments to be more effective.

A good example of this is to eliminate the police presence in schools.

In that context, then, he would be diverting funds from the police department and reassigning officers to more traditional roles: dealing with criminals, enforcing the law.

So how about a new term for what needs to be done with police departments: for example, reinventing police departments, reorganizing police departments. It's not that catchy, but at least it doesn't provide cannon fodder for Trump's inevitable attempts to mislead the public about ideas.

James W. Craft, Broomfield

All those who want to pay the police, just leave your name in the police department and they will not disturb your neighborhood, which is good, since that will leave more resources to protect my neighborhood.

The police in Denver are great.

Gerald Anderson, Denver

When I was a police officer, the administration was always pushing for more police and a bigger department. Every year in the end, they would push to spend more than the budget, so they could ask for more money. There were two police officers for every thousand citizens. That seemed to be the magic number they were looking for.

Most of the time our shift was able to handle everything that happened. Five days a week we were looking for something to do. The other two days were loaded, but if we were overwhelmed, we could call the county to help.

How many times have you seen four police cars in a scene with a stopped car? The government is too big and could be cut in half its jobs and still function. When you see the street workers, how many work and how many are unemployed. Same as government offices. Then they treat it as if it were inconvenient for them. We could do the same with half the police and government workers. Means, medium.

Let those departments stop hiring and let the natural process of people leaving, withdrawing, and being eliminated for criminal activity happen until they are cut in half. Also give them training that shows them how to treat people as clients or citizens rather than a lower class. That goes for all races.

James Day Brighton

How to deal with police brutality? Hit them in the pocket!

Police officers must monitor themselves. Every individual in a compound knows who the rioters are and no one denounces them because they don't want to be the bad guy who hands over a fellow officer. But if each member of that precinct had his or her salary reduced, similar to a fine or a temporary cut in salary due to the misbehavior of an officer, perhaps they would begin to speak, not to the public, but to the criminal and their superiors.

At home, everyone knows who the officers are, the ones who step over the line. They see the reports and listen to the rumors. If everyone's pay is affected by the behavior of one or two "bad apples,quot;, they will soon have an incentive to say something.

Furthermore, the heads of the police unions and the office holders should also be fined, perhaps more substantially, because if everyone involved is not responsible and does not accept the necessary changes, there will never be any changes.

John Kuepper Lakewood

It was all just a bad dream … wasn't it?

I was so relieved to wake up to the snow covering the ground this morning! He had just had the most disturbing dream. I dreamed that it was almost summer, and we had been locked inside our houses for months. A deadly virus exploded outside. Doctors referred to it as a Mexican beer. The president said he was Chinese. People ate bats, and that was somehow relevant. People were dying.

It got so bad that New York City, which never sleeps, was put to bed by government order.

Just when it couldn't get any worse, the police appeared. They were racist and brutal as always, but this time we noticed. The dream went on and I could see a police officer kneeling on the neck of someone named George. Viewers yelled at him to stop and recorded video when he did not. The little cop killed George.

It was horrible.Our country collectively watched a police officer kill a man in a raw video on the evening news. Immediately, our empty streets were filled with protesters, police, fires, flash bombs, tear gas, and floods of accumulated anger.

I remember the president waving the Bible outside a burned church. Our military fought against us on our streets! The generals rushed to restore order. They surrounded the president …

Then I woke up … to the snow.

I breathed a sigh of relief. It is still February. None of that happened, right?

My computer says it is June 10. Hope it just needs a reboot.

Christy Yoest Aspen

Raise voices, not spray cans and torches

Re: "It turns out that the police are the extreme violent group,quot;, comment of June 7

Disappointed I read the comments of several contributors in the Outlook section of Sunday. It would have been better to present different points of view on the current situation facing our country. Otherwise, I'm afraid, the problem never goes away.

Especially worrisome is Mimi Madrid's column. To quote her, "Don't blame the people for burning the city if their officials put the profits and the police before their lives."

I guess you think it's okay to ruin businesses (where people work) and government buildings (built with everyone's taxes) to punish the "officials,quot; who won't be affected by the burning and looting. Burning, looting, and destroying do no good and harm everyone. The more tax dollars are used to clean and replace, the less tax dollars will be available to social workers that people need. Raise your voices, not your torches or spray cans.

L. Rasey Golden

The truth about Michael Brown

Re: "The hate you give,quot;, guest comment from June 7

It is unfortunate that The Post deemed it appropriate to publish a comment by Torrence Brown-Smith that perpetrated the false narrative that Michael Brown was "executed,quot; by Officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri, in August 2014. A simple search for the facts that Surrounding the case The case would show that the United States Department of Justice (headed by Eric Holder at the time) concluded that Wilson shot Brown in self-defense. And in a comment published in the Washington Post (March 16, 2015) entitled "& # 39; Hands up, don't shoot & # 39; was built on a lie,quot; written by Jonathan Capehart (a black journalist), reluctantly states " They've also forced him to deal with two awkward truths: Brown never gave up with his hands up, and Wilson was justified in shooting Brown. " It's hard to see how continuing to spread this version of events that is not true (that Brown was "executed,quot; or "killed,quot;) does more than exacerbate racial tensions at a time when that is the last thing we need right now.

Mark Andrew, Golden

First degree murder, really?

Re: "George Floyd's killer should face first-degree murder,quot; Comment from June 7

I think Doug Friednash knows in his heart that first-degree murder is ridiculous. How much premeditation can take place in nine minutes? And did the police officer think he would benefit professionally by killing the guy?

Certainly, a murder charge was needed to transpire. But regardless of Minnesota's flexible statute, the first degree would have to be a position fueled primarily by politics and hysteria. The full gloom of our theory of the "rule of law and not of men,quot; logically requires that prosecution take place in a vacuum, impervious to passion and politics.

Injustice should not breed more injustice. A law school graduate like Friednash should understand this, a value probably appreciated even by high school students.

Scott Newell, Denver

Dear Reggie Rivers:

Re: "I am perceived as a Rottweiler,quot;, guest comment from June 7

Dear Reggie Rivers:

On Sunday, I was reading The Post in my usual perfunctory way when I started reading your comment. It was as if my head had been hit. Your analogy with dogs was accurate. I saw you in your comparisons, perhaps to a lesser degree than some, but you explained the differences that farmers feel when we judge someone based on their dress, hair, shoes, etc. It finally made it very easy for me to understand how differently his life in America can be compared to us Labs. Our lifetime bias almost forced us to switch to defensive mode when we immediately judged another based on their outward appearances. Ol's father used to say, "If you're done changing, you're done." His words are more apt than ever today. I hope to be part of the change that happens now. Loving our neighbor has never been more important than it is today. Excellent article!

Glenn E. Lausch, Broomfield

