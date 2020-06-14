Dallas Officer Arrested After Entering Ex-Wife’s Home Without Permission – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH () – A Dallas officer was arrested in Fort Worth early Sunday morning after police said he went into his ex-wife’s home without permission.

Fort Worth police said they responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 4 a.m. in the 3600 block of Valley Vista Drive.

According to police, a man, later identified as Dallas officer James Gordon, had entered his ex-wife’s home without her permission.

Gordon was arrested without incident and charged with criminal trespass of a habitation.

Dallas police said Gordon has been with the department since August 2014 and will be placed on administrative leave during an internal investigation.