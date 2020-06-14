Creepy photograph showing the towering ice mound photographed two days before the Titanic sank for sale

A remarkable photograph showing the & # 39; iceberg that sank the Titanic & # 39; It has appeared 108 years after the historic disaster that claimed more than 1,500 lives.

The black and white photograph was taken by coincidence two days before the sinking by the captain of another passenger ship that was crossing the Atlantic.

The sailor, a Captain W Wood who served aboard the SS Etonian, was interested in photography and captured the huge iceberg on his camera.

This photograph, showing an iceberg believed to be the same one that struck the Titanic, was taken just two days before the disastrous disaster that killed 1,522 people on April 14, 1912.

Crucially, he noted the geographic coordinates, which were almost the same as when the Titanic collided with an iceberg 40 hours later and sank with the loss of 1,522 lives.

Once he arrived in New York, Wood had the photograph developed and sent a hard copy to his great-grandfather, along with a letter stating that it was the iceberg that sank the Titanic.

He wrote: & # 39; I send you a photo of the sea, the Etonian running in a gale and the iceberg that sank the Titanic.

Once he arrived in New York, Captain Wood wrote to his great-grandfather to tell him about the huge iceberg he had seen while crossing the Atlantic on the SS Etonian.

"We crossed the ice rinks 40 hours before her and in daylight, so we saw the ice easily and got a photo."

He wrote a legend in black ink on the attached photo, noting "iceberg taken by Captain Wood SS Etonian at 41 ° 50N 49 ° 50W April 12 at 4pm,quot;.

The Titanic collided with an iceberg at 10.20 pm on April 14, 1912 and sank just under three hours later.

Captain Wood's photograph and letter are now sold at auction for an estimated £ 12,000

Several photos of icebergs in the vicinity of the Titanic taken before and after the collision have come to light over the past century.

However, Wood's photograph of the iceberg in an unusual way seems to closely match the sketches and eyewitness descriptions of the one who struck the Titanic.

The photograph and letter are now sold at auctioneers Henry Aldridge and Son of Devizes, Wilts, for an estimated £ 12,000.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said: 'There were never any pictures taken aboard the Titanic of the iceberg, only pictures of them in the same area in the days before and after.

& # 39; But Captain Wood's photography must be the most likely of all these images.

& # 39; Fredrick Fleet was the watcher who first saw the iceberg and then drew a sketch of it, as did crew member and eyewitness Joseph Scarrott.

A photo of Titanic leaving Southampton on April 10, 1912, four days before the disaster

& # 39; His sketches look similar to the iceberg in this photo and have the same distinctive strange shape on top.

& # 39; But Captain Wood's letter adds much more weight to this iceberg. It seems unequivocal that this was the iceberg that sank the Titanic.

"It was pure luck that Captain Wood took the photo when he did."

The 5-inch-by-4-inch photograph will sell on June 20.