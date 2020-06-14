China Reports 57 New Coronavirus Cases Amid Beijing Outbreak

China reports its highest number of new infections in two months.

China on Sunday reported 57 new confirmed infections, its highest number in a single day in two months, renewing fears that the country's grip on the pandemic is still uncertain.

Of the 38 locally transmitted cases, 36 were in the capital, Beijing, where authorities are conducting massive tests in a major seafood market and products that appear to be the source of a new outbreak. It is the majority of cases that the city has reported in a day since the appearance of the coronavirus. Beijing had gone eight weeks without a single locally transmitted case until a total of seven were detected on Thursday and Friday.

The other 19 cases China reported on Sunday involved travelers arriving from abroad, mainly in the southern province of Guangdong.

Almost all of the dozens of people who tested positive in Beijing in the past few days had worked or bought at the Xinfadi Market, a wholesale market on the south side of the city that sells seafood, fruits and vegetables, according to the Beijing Health Commission. The market has been closed and several nearby residential complexes are closed.