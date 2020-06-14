China Reports 57 New Coronavirus Cases Amid Beijing Outbreak

China reports its highest number of new infections in two months.
China on Sunday reported 57 new confirmed infections, its highest number in a single day in two months, renewing fears that the country's grip on the pandemic is still uncertain.
Of the 38 locally transmitted cases, 36 were in the capital, Beijing, where authorities are conducting massive tests in a major seafood market and products that appear to be the source of a new outbreak. It is the majority of cases that the city has reported in a day since the appearance of the coronavirus. Beijing had gone eight weeks without a single locally transmitted case until a total of seven were detected on Thursday and Friday.
The other 19 cases China reported on Sunday involved travelers arriving from abroad, mainly in the southern province of Guangdong.
Almost all of the dozens of people who tested positive in Beijing in the past few days had worked or bought at the Xinfadi Market, a wholesale market on the south side of the city that sells seafood, fruits and vegetables, according to the Beijing Health Commission. The market has been closed and several nearby residential complexes are closed.
More than 10,000 people work in the market, which supplies 90 percent of Beijing's fruits and vegetables, according to state media. The virus was Supposedly caught on cutting boards for imported salmon there.
The events also led authorities to partially or completely close five other Beijing markets and to tighten controls on movement within and outside the city. The state media described the effort as a "mechanism of war."
China was the site of the first major coronavirus outbreak, with many of the first reported cases linked to a seafood market in the central city of Wuhan. But as the pandemic has devastated the rest of the world, the Chinese government has loudly promoted its apparent success in controlling the spread of the virus. According to data from the New York Times, China has had 89,720 cases and 4,634 deaths.
In Chile, criticism of erratic measures and confusion over their death records.
Chile's health minister resigned Saturday amid criticism of his handling of the pandemic and controversy over the number of related deaths.
Dr. Jaime Mañalich faced growing requests for his resignation due to what many considered an erratic strategy to address the rising rate of contagion per capita, one of the highest in the world. The government reported 167,355 cases and 3,101 deaths as of Friday night, concentrated mainly in the capital Santiago. Chile's population is about 19 million.
The resignation coincided with The news reports that the government reported a much higher number of deaths, more than 5,000, to the World Health Organization, including unconfirmed cases of deaths suspected of being caused by the virus.
Dr. Mañalich was criticized for his ministry's ever-changing methodology of reporting Covid-related deaths, which did not always match morgue records. Poor traceability and weak enforcement of a blockade and other health restrictions, despite mobilizing the military and police, are contributing to the spread of the virus.
The government began ordering partial blockades in certain neighborhoods and cities in mid-March, and as the virus continued to spread, it lifted restrictions in some areas and imposed them in others. For months, mayors in various municipalities and cities with high contagion rates pleaded with the government to impose blockades in their areas to no avail.
Some members of the scientific and health community said the minister had not considered their professional opinions, not even those of participants in the government's Covid-19 advisory panel.
In mid-April, before the country reached a peak in cases, Dr. Mañalich promoted the return to a "new normal,quot;, leading people to go out with friends, children to return to school since the shopping centers reopen with the necessary precautions. . A month later, on May 22, the government ordered a total closure for the Santiago Metropolitan Region, which is still in force.
President Sebastián Piñera replaced Dr. Mañalich with Dr. Enrique Paris, former president of the Medical Association and member of the advisory panel. In a public statement soon afterward, Dr. Paris called for "dialogue and cooperation,quot; and for the scientific community, health professionals and research centers to work together.
"A new stage begins in which we must be receptive to divergent opinions and those that support current policies," he said.
As cases grow in Florida, a fired virus data manager publishes his own statistics.
Florida reported 2,581 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, a record number for the third consecutive day, according to a board from the Department of Health.
The dashboard has been the source of most of the virus data available in the state since the crisis began. The geographic information systems manager that built it, Rebekah D. Jones, was fired for insubordination last month after she said she questioned orders she had received from supervisors to suppress some of the information.
Now, Ms. Jones has introduced a new independent dashboard that highlights more statistics than those chosen by the Health Department. For example, your online tool, floridacovidaction.com, includes information on hospital capacity maintained by the Agency for Health Care Administration.
"I thought, well, I'm pretty good at this, so I think I'm going to stop hiding and do something for the people who don't trust this other board now," she said. "They think it is a political tool, which in part it is."
To support its economic reopening, Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration, a Republican, selectively selected data to show a smaller percentage of people who tested positive for the virus, Jones said. Your dashboard uses a more direct calculation and clearly shows that the rate is increasing.
Unlike the official site, the totals of cases and deaths on Ms. Jones' dashboard include non-Florida residents who were in Florida when they got sick. She also lists the number of positive antibody tests across the state.
Ms. Jones' site uses publicly available data that, in some cases, is buried in PDF spreadsheets and is not easy for residents to read at a glance. "I don't have access to the data I had before, but there is other information that can provide context, resources and allow people to take control during this crisis," he said.
Brazil's coronavirus outbreak passed a grim milestone on Saturday, registering the second highest death toll in the world after the United States, according to a New York Times account.
As of Saturday morning, Brazil had recognized 41,828 deaths from the virus, 166 more than Britain's total. The figure for the United States was 115,136. Brazil's daily death toll is now the highest in the world, offsetting the downward trend that is allowing many other major economies to reopen.
Meanwhile, India has It overtook Britain as the nation with the fourth highest number of cases worldwide after it experienced the most new cases in a single day on Friday, according to the Times count.
There have been at least 308,900 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. As of Saturday morning, 8,884 people had died.
The country had instituted one of the world's strictest blockades in late March, but recently lifted most of its blockade measures in an effort to ease pressure on the economy.
In Brazil, experts point to President Jair Bolsonaro's rejection of the emerging scientific consensus on how to combat the pandemic, including his promotion of unproven remedies, such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine drugs, as one of the factors that helped tilt the country toward its current health. crisis.
Mr. Bolsonaro has sabotaged the quarantine measures taken by the governors, has encouraged mass demonstrations and has repeatedly rejected the danger of the virus. He claimed that the virus was a "miserable cold,quot; and that people with an "athletic background,quot;, like himself, were insensitive to serious complications.
This week, his administration stopped disclosing full coronavirus statistics, although the data was restored after a Supreme Court order.
Here are other developments around the world:
President Hassan Rouhani of Iran He said Saturday that he was prepared to re-establish a strict coronavirus blockade if more flexible measures were not observed. Press TV, a state broadcaster, quoted him as saying that a recent drop in compliance "could be worrisome."
Egypt 1,677 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths were reported Saturday, the highest daily numbers in the country since the virus first emerged there in February.
At least 58 people on the staff of President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala They have tested positive for the virus, including members of its security details and domestic workers at the presidential compound. The president said he had tested negative.
Immigration officials at Canada said the government could allow caregivers seeking asylum remain in the country permanently due to their enormous contributions to the fight against the pandemic.
Prosecutors questioned Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy on Friday for its delay in closing two cities in the Lombardy region, where the virus devastated the health care system. No one has been charged with any crime, and the chief prosecutor, Maria Cristina Rota, said Conte and other officials were interviewed as witnesses, not as suspects.
President Trump speaks at the West Point graduation ceremony.
It was a start like no other in West Point's 218-year history.
Graduate cadets who had been isolated for 14 days marched into the field on Saturday in their gray and white uniforms and face masks. They sat on white folding chairs spaced six feet apart, at which point they were allowed to remove their masks. The West Point gang played with Plexiglass shields to protect themselves against the virus.
The cannons fired a 21-gun salute and, from the music kiosk, President Trump delivered a graduation speech emphasizing the strong support of the armed forces and honoring the unity of the class.
"You have come from farms and cities, from big and small states and from all races, religions, colors and creeds," he told the graduating class, "but when you enter these fields you become part of a team, a family, proudly serving a great American nation. "
Later, with diplomas in hand, the cadets greeted the Commander-in-Chief two by two as their names were called. Hundreds of times, Mr. Trump returned the greeting. Family or friends were not allowed in, but they did comment on the live broadcast of the event on the West Point YouTube channel. And in the end, the cadets were allowed the traditional touch of throwing their caps into the air.
Trump's decision to hand over the address in person was controversial. The cadets had been sent home in March due to the coronavirus, but after Trump said he would continue plans for the speech, they were ordered to return to campus in time to undergo testing and undergo a 14-day quarantine.
The speech also came at a tense moment in the history of civil-military relations in the United States. Trump has clashed heavily with military leaders in the days that followed. the murder of George Floyd for his desire to send troops to American cities. Tensions worsened after military leaders expressed their openness to rename Army facilities named after Confederate generals, including Fort Bragg, Fort Hood, and Fort Benning, only to be slapped firmly.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths has continued to decline in New York, even as much of the state is marching toward the full reopening of the economy, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday.
"All the news is very, very good news," he said during his daily press conference. "Now we are 180 degrees on the other side."
Cuomo reported that the state's death toll, which reached 32 on Friday, was the lowest recorded since the pandemic began "when this nightmare began." "We did it," he said. "We have tamed the beast."
According to The New York Times count, which includes deaths in some counties that have been identified as probable coronavirus patients, The state had 80 new deaths from the virus on Friday.
Cuomo expressed concern that New York's progress was not being replicated across the country. He noted that more than 20 states have increased their number of coronavirus cases. California, Florida and Texas report thousands of new cases per day.
"This is a terrifying time," said Cuomo. “We thought we had already passed. Well the beast is raising its ugly head. Half of the states are seeing an increase. New York is the exact opposite. "
This week, as many as 400,000 workers began returning to construction jobs, manufacturing sites, and retail stores in the first phase of reopening in New York City. Other parts of the state have moved into more advanced stages of reopening, Cuomo said. The Western Region is slated to move to Phase 3 on Tuesday, and the Capital Region is expected to enter Phase 3 on Wednesday.
Increased testing has also shown that the virus is spreading at a slower rate than three months ago, when up to 800 people died per day, Cuomo said.
Across the Hudson River, Governor Philip D. Murphy of New Jersey announced 103 new virus-related deaths, bringing the number of victims in the state to 12,589.
While some officials in the states seeing increases attribute the increase to increased testing, and the number of cases per capita in Texas and Florida remains low, some health experts see worrying signs that the virus continues to advance.
"Every time you loosen the mitigation, you can expect to see new infections. I think it would be unrealistic to think that you won't," Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said in an interview on ABC. News "The Powerhouse Politics podcast. ” "The critical problem is how to prevent those new infections that you see suddenly coming up in something that's a spike, and that's what we hope we can contain."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released forecasts Friday that suggest the United States will likely achieve 124,000 to 140,000 Covid-19 deaths by July 4.
The agency said its forecasts suggest there are likely to be more virus-related deaths in the next four weeks in Arizona, Arkansas, Hawaii, North Carolina, Utah and Vermont than the states that reported in the past four weeks.
Here's a look at other key developments across the country:
Of the most populous states in the United States where cases are on the rise, Florida reported its highest daily total of new cases on Friday, reaching 1,902 new cases. Texas reached its new daily high this week, while California, the nation's most populous state, reported its highest daily total last week, though the state nearly broke that record on Friday.
Several southern states, most of which began easing social distancing restrictions and reopened some businesses in late April or early May, are also seeing increasing cases. North Carolina, Alabama, South Carolina and Arkansas all reported all-time highs in new cases on Friday, while Tennessee They reported 20 new deaths, the highest number in the state for a day.
Asbury Park, N.J., halted a movement to allow some indoor restaurant restaurants to start Monday after the state of New Jersey took the unusual step on Friday of suing to block the proposals.
"We are losing the will to take off our sweatpants."
Relationships can flourish, or wither, in times of stress. Add months of isolation, the physical and emotional cost of a pandemic, followed by global protests, and this period we are experiencing has the capacity to reshape relationships on a large scale. We wanted to know how people who live together, romantically or otherwise, have spent so much time together. Will this time be more about the costs of claustrophobia or the deepening of love? How about the fights? Annoying habits? The love? The chaos? Here are 18 isolation stories together.
A French court lifts the ban on gatherings of more than 10 as protests by racist police grow.
On Saturday, a French superior court overturned one of the strictest remaining limits of France's coronavirus blockade, the government's ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people, As thousands of people gathered in Paris and other cities across the country to protest police brutality and racism in the wake of George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis.
The authorities had not authorized the protests, and the police blocked the march of the people in Paris, although they did not manage to fire the protesters.
French unions and civil liberty groups filed a lawsuit against the government's ban on meetings of more than 10 people in public spaces, arguing that it was an excessive violation of the rights to assembly and protest.
In recent weeks, schools, shops, and restaurants have reopened, and people are once again free to move around the country, but the ban on public gatherings was kept.
The Council of State, France's highest administrative court, agreed with the plaintiffs, arguing in their It ruled that a general ban "is not justified by the current health situation,quot; as long as protective measures such as physical distancing and the use of masks "can be respected."
The court, noting that "freedom of demonstration is a fundamental freedom,quot;, said that the protests could still be prohibited on a case-by-case basis by the authorities, if the implementation of protection measures was not feasible or if a meeting could generate more than 5,000 people.
A group of European countries reached an agreement with AstraZeneca for 400 million doses of vaccines.
Italy's health minister said Saturday that a European vaccine alliance formed this month by his country, France, Germany and the Netherlands, reached an agreement with the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to supply up to 400 million doses of a possible coronavirus vaccine.
The agreement, signed with the Inclusive Vaccines Alliance of Europe, follows similar agreements that AstraZeneca has made with the United States, Great Britain and two non-profit organizations to A possible vaccine being developed in an Oxford laboratory.
The vaccine is currently in clinical trials and has not been proven effective, but governments and nonprofits have invested hundreds of millions of dollars to create production capacity so that the approved vaccines can be distributed quickly. AstraZeneca, announcing a manufacturing deal with vaccine giant Serum Institute of India last week, said it had secured the ability to produce up to two billion doses by next year.
In his Facebook feed, Italian Minister Roberto Speranza said the trials were at an "advanced stage,quot; and would conclude in the fall "with the distribution of the first batch of doses before the end of the year." He said the vaccine development and production phase would involve "major Italian companies."
"Today's agreement is a promising first step for Italy and Europe," said Speranza. "The vaccine is the only definitive solution for Covid-19. For me, it will always be considered a global public good, a right for everyone, not the privilege of a few. "
AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said in a statement: "This agreement will ensure that hundreds of millions of Europeans have access to the Oxford University vaccine after it is approved. As our European supply chain will begin to be produced Soon, we hope the vaccine will be widely and quickly available. "
The US Department of Health and Human Services. USA It announced in May that it would provide "up to $ 1.2 billion,quot; to AstraZeneca to develop the vaccine and was collaborating with the pharmaceutical company "to make at least 300 million doses available." The money will pay for a Phase 3 clinical trial of a possible vaccine in the United States this summer with about 30,000 volunteers.
Vaccine clinical trials need thousands of volunteers. They are queuing.
Hundreds of experimental vaccines for the new coronavirus are being developed worldwide. The ability to advance these vaccines will depend on science and funding, as well as on the willingness of tens of thousands of healthy people to inject an unproven solution into their bodies.
And while vaccine research has never moved so fast, which could mean greater risks for volunteers, recruiting subjects has never been easier, according to Dr. John E. Ervin, who oversees the trial for a vaccine developed by Inovio. Pharmaceutical at the Center for Pharmaceutical Research in Kansas City, Mo.
It is the first clinical trial of a DNA vaccine for the new coronavirus, and if it hits the market, it will be the first DNA vaccine for any disease.
Two sisters in Missouri will be among the first to be injected.
Two months before 50 and healthy, Heather Wiley, art director in Independence, Missouri, qualified for the trial. She said realizing that she would earn around $ 1,000 for her participation was a bonus, not her main motivation.
"I am not a health worker; I am not an essential worker," she said. "But I am healthy, so I can do this."
Soon her sister Ellie Lilly, 46, a seventh-grade history teacher at Lee's Summit, Missouri, had also enrolled. The sisters are supporting the Inovio vaccine. But "even if it doesn't work, we are still a part of the investigation," Lilly said.
Far from retiring in the pandemic economy, Big Tech aims to grow further.
Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft are making aggressive new bets as the coronavirus pandemic has turned them into near-essential services, with people turning to them to shop online, entertain themselves, and stay in touch with loved ones. The dizzying use has given companies new fuel to invest as other industries shrink.
Even with the world economy reeling and dozens of companies filing for bankruptcy, the biggest tech companies, still highly profitable and with billions of dollars of years of corporate dominance, are deliberately laying the foundation for a future in the future. that they will be bigger and more powerful. never
Some of the tech giants have made little secret of their intention to move forward in a recession that has left more than 44 million Americans unemployed.
Facebook also recently invested in Gojek, a "super app,quot; in Southeast Asia. The deal followed a $ 5.7 billion investment that recently injected Reliance Jio, a telecommunications giant in India.
The social network is also spending millions of dollars to build a nearly 23,000-mile submarine fiber-optic cable that surrounds Africa, and on Thursday Facebook confirmed that it was developing a venture capital fund to invest in promising startups.
Other tech giants are demonstrating similar ambitions. Apple bought at least four companies this year and launched a new iPhone. Microsoft has purchased three cloud computing businesses. Amazon is in talks to acquire an autonomous vehicle starter, has leased more planes for delivery, and has hired an additional 175,000 people since March. And Google has unveiled new messaging and video features.
The expansion is unfolding as lawmakers and regulators in Washington and Europe are sounding the alarm about the concentration of power by tech giants and how that may have hurt competitors and led to other problems, such as spreading disinformation.
This week, European Union officials were filing antitrust charges against Amazon for using its e-commerce domain to wipe out smaller rivals, while Britain began an investigation into buying a $ 400 million animated GIF company on Facebook.
Research shows that online learning can work, with the right support systems.
After this spring's on-the-go experiment in online classes, teachers and school districts across the country are gearing up for what will be anything but a normal fall semester. Some districts stumbled in the transition, with classes bombarded and interrupted by zoom; many struggled to address serious inequalities in computer access. Recent research finds that most students fell behind for months during the last quarter of the year, with the greatest impact on low-income students.
According to a researchers report, other schools made the transition with fewer disruptions, in part by mobilizing facilitators, coaches, and other staff members to support both teachers and students who were in danger of disconnecting and withdrawing.
Now, most districts face a future where online courses are likely to be part of the curriculum, whether that means students take turns returning or classrooms remain closed due to local outbreaks. And underlying that adjustment is a more fundamental question: How efficiently do students learn using virtual lessons?
"What we are finding in the research so far is that, overall, it is harder to keep students engaged in virtual lessons," regardless of content, said Jered Borup, associate professor of learning technologies at George Mason University. . "Above all, however, that is not the hallmark here. Rather, it is what the student has when they learn virtually. That makes all the difference."
The two most authoritative reviews of the research to date, examining the results of nearly 300 studies, come to a similar conclusion. Students tend to learn less efficiently than usual in online courses, as a rule, and depending on the course. But if they have a facilitator or mentor on hand, someone to help with technology and focus their attention, an approach sometimes called blended learning, they perform just as well in many virtual classes and sometimes better.
In narrow Soviet-era apartments, the pandemic fuels "silent paranoia."
Through a thin wall separating her from her neighbors, Dr. Anzhela Kirilova began to hear the hoarse cough associated with Covid-19 sometime in May. That was not a surprise. A few weeks earlier, her neighbors had heard the same cough coming from her room.
Dr. Kirilova, who works in a Covid-19 ward at a hospital in St. Petersburg, Russia, said she had tried to warn the single man and the young family with whom he shares a four-room apartment. She suggested that they wear masks in the kitchen.
"They said," We don't care, and we'll do whatever we want, "he said with a shrug.
For residents of Russia's communal apartments, self-isolation to defend against the coronavirus has hardly been an option.
In such arrangements, half a dozen to more than 20 people live in separate rooms within a single apartment, usually one room per family, while sharing a kitchen and bathroom in a large, generally unhappy home.
The apartments, a relic of the Soviet Union, house hundreds of thousands of people. Most are in Saint Petersburg, where approximately 10 percent of the city's population lives in community apartments.
Health authorities have not released statistics on infections in communal apartments. But the slow combustion of the infection has strained relations between residents and shed light on their persistent poverty.
"You feel the tension," Sonya Minayeva said in an interview in her room. "There is a silent paranoia."
We continue the journey of a California bar through 12 weeks of confinement.
Cold beer flowed, soul music played, and patrons lined up at the redwood bar to order shots of tequila and tater tots. No one wore masks, many hugged each other, and staff walked past The Hatch, a cozy local bar in downtown Oakland. The night before closing, the bar opened its doors to gather people for one last night of drinks and pay.
"We've been going six years in a row, so I hope something like this doesn't override us," Robin Easterbrook, the tattooed manager of The Hatch, said from behind the bar that night. "It's frustrating, because I don't have all the answers to give our team, other than my word that we will do everything we can to make sure they take care of you."
Detrás de una cortina, Santos, un inmigrante guatemalteco de 56 años, empujó hamburguesas a la parrilla. Él y sus seis hijos en el Área de la Bahía habían recibido noticias ese día, 16 de marzo, de que ya no tenían trabajo. Planeaba regresar a la casa de tres habitaciones en las afueras de Oakland que compartió con 11 miembros de la familia para refugiarse en el lugar. "Quiero respetar la ley,quot;, dijo en español. "Pero mi preocupación es mi renta, comida,quot;.
Cómo mantener a sus hijos seguros en un mundo abierto de nuevo.
El distanciamiento social es difícil, especialmente para los muy jóvenes. Aquí hay algunas maneras de hacer que los niños se preocupen por usar máscaras y evitar los gérmenes.
Los informes y la investigación fueron aportados por Peter Baker, Pascale Bonnefoy, Aurelien Breeden, Benedict Carey, Michael Cooper, Bella Huang, Mike Isaac, Aishvarya Kavi, David D. Kirkpatrick, Andrew E. Kramer, Qiqing Lin, Ernesto Londoño, Patricia Mazzei, Zach Montague, Heather Murphy, Jack Nicas, Sergey Ponomarev, Elisabetta Povoledo, Peter Robins, Andrea Salcedo, Edgar Sandoval, Eric Schmitt, Michael D. Shear, Mariana Simões, Vivian Wang y Elaine Yu.