Celtics legend Bill Russell again criticizes President Trump

Celtics legend Bill Russell has not finished criticizing President Donald Trump.

After calling Trump "Divisive and cowardly,quot; On Twitter last week, Russell attacked Trump for claiming that "he has done more for the black community than any other president."

"@realDonaldTrump He says he's done more for blacks than any other president, "Russell wrote in a tweet early Saturday morning." Here are a few: Central Park 5, suggested shooting protesters and dogs, using the military to move. #BlackLivesMatter protesters for a photo op. Let's not forget that we are "Those children a bitch,quot;.

The five from Central Park Russell mentioned were the five black teens who were arrested and convicted of raping a white woman who was running through Central Park in 1989. Trump pulled a full-page ad in the New York Daily News calling the teens to receive the death penalty. All five teens were later shown to be innocent when a different man took responsibility for the attack, with DNA evidence proving that claim in 2002.

Trump did not apologize for the advertising after Central Park Five was cleared of any wrongdoing. He also called it "disgrace,quot; when New York City reached a settlement agreement with Central Park Five over a 2014 wrongful conviction lawsuit, saying the men were likely guilty of the crime. He stepped back again during his run for president in 2016 and again in 2019.

The other incidents Russell mentions are that Trump used the National Guard to clean up protesters using tear gas for a photo shoot at St. John's Church in Washington, DC, on June 1, and calling NFL players. who kneel during the national anthem. "Sons of a bitch,quot; during a rally in September 2017.

Russell did not stop after the first tweet. He attacked Trump's plan to resume his reelection campaign with a scheduled rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19, which is also known as Juneteenth, a day to celebrate the end of slavery.

"He said #GeorgeFloyd I was having a good day. He's holding a rally #JUNETEENTH a very important day for African Americans, "Russell wrote in a second tweet." This is a fraction of what he has done. This president is divisive and a coward is recorded in #Vote & Let your voice be heard. "

After receiving a lot of backlash, the Trump campaign team decided to delay the rally until June 20.