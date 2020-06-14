Breaking News: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who has been seen in movies like M.S: Dhoni – The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, PK and more, was known for his impressive acting skills and committed suicide at his Mumbai residence. Mumbai police came out and confirmed the news about the same. He was found hanging in his Bandra apartment..

Sushant's last film was Dharma Productions & # 39; Drive with Jacqueline Fernández, which premiered on the web. The entire country is in shock as the industry loses another gem. Our deepest condolences to your family. Stay tuned for more updates on this tragic news.