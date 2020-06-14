Boston police say body found near Franklin Park golf course

A dead body was found late Sunday afternoon near Franklin Park, according to Boston police.

The Boston Police Department’s homicide unit responded to a call about the body around 2:45 p.m., police said, and officers are currently leading a death investigation in the area of 17 Jewish War Veterans Drive to determine whether or not the death is suspicious.

Boston police have not yet released further information.

Boston police on scene behind Franklin park golf course and have taped off a large wooden area #wcvb pic.twitter.com/GB522be5Hs — Bobby Souza (@Bobbynewsphotog) June 14, 2020

