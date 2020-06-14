Boston police say body found near Franklin Park golf course

A dead body was found late Sunday afternoon near Franklin Park, according to Boston police.

The Boston Police Department’s homicide unit responded to a call about the body around 2:45 p.m., police said, and officers are currently leading a death investigation in the area of 17 Jewish War Veterans Drive to determine whether or not the death is suspicious.

Boston police have not yet released further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available. 

