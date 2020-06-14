Beyonce Writes An Open Letter To Kentucky’s Attorney General Calling For Charges To Be Brought Against Breonna Taylor’s Killers

Beyonce is using her star power to call for justice in Breonna Taylor’s name. On her website, Beyonce.com, Queen Bey wrote an open letter to Kentucky’s attorney general calling for charges to be brought against the three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

In the letter, addressed to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron whose office is currently handling the investigation of Breonna’s death, Beyonce pointed out multiple times that it has been three months since Breonna’s death and no disciplinary action has been taken against the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers involved.

“While ‘Breonna’s Law’ passed in Louisville and federal legislation has been introduced that will also ban no-knock warrants, these small setpes in the right direction are painful reminders that there has still been no justice for Breonna Taylor or her family,” Beyonce wrote. “Three months have passed — and the LMPD’s investigations have created more questions than answers.”

Beyonce questioned how the incident report stated Bronna suffered no injuries despite the fact that she was shot at least eight times.

Bey also questioned the officers’ accounts of the incident, specifically their claims that they announced themselves before forcing their way into Breonna’s apartment even though multiple witnesses have said this is untrue.

“Three months have passed — and zero arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired. The LMPD’s investigation was turned over to your office, and yet all of the officers involved in the shooting remain employed by the LMPD,” Bey wrote. “LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hakinson must be held accountable for their actions.”

Beyonce put out a call to action, demanding Daniel Cameron to do the job he’s being asked to do.

“Your office has both the power and the responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor, and demonstrate value of a Black woman’s life,” Beyonce said.

Beyonce urged Cameron to “use that power” by bringing criminal charges against Mattingly, Cosgrove and Hankison. She also asked Cameron to commit to transparency in the investigation and to investigate the LMPD’s response to Breonna’s murder, “as well the pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens.”

Bey’s final words in the letter were, “Don’t let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy. With every death of a Black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: the death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow it. This is your chance to end that pattern. Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers. The next months cannot look like the last three.”

