Australia's only indigenous-run police station paves the way for remote communities

Australia's first and only indigenous-run police station has been hailed for paving the way forward in rebuilding relationships between local residents and authorities in remote communities.

The small Western Australian police station located in Warakurna, which is 1,000 kilometers northeast of Kalgoorlie, has taken a unique approach to law enforcement.

Officers have learned the local indigenous language and are working with their community to help repair the city's troubled past of just 200 residents.

Two officers in the remote town of Goldfields are now the focus of a documentary in praise of their efforts, Our law.

"I would like to see more indigenous-run police stations because I think it works," said Officer Wendy Kelly.

"I don't think you can effectively monitor if you don't at least try to learn languages ​​where you are.

"The police force has come a long way, but much remains to be done."

Producers of the documentary have said the film aims to educate its audiences on issues related to indigenous deaths in custody and relations with the police.

"People participate (with) and observe Our law and understand that there are different ways of doing the police business: it is as radical as saving people's lives, "said producer Taryne Laffar.

"Many arrests can be prevented with better communication.

"This is serious business and really is about adding answers and solutions or any job possibilities to this issue of deaths in custody."