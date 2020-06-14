Alia Bhatt credits Anushka Sharma for her latest sun-kissed photo

Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma are extremely talented Bollywood actresses. Both Anushka and Alia have proven their worth over the years by offering powerful performances. The two ladies are known for their effortless acting skills, they were also spotted together in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where Alia made a cameo. Now, due to the blockade, everyone is trapped at home and with the film industry shutting down, the actors have nothing to do but catch up with loved ones. A couple of days ago, Anushka posted a beautiful photo of herself in which she is seen laughing in the sun, revealing in the caption that she now knows all the places in her house that receive adequate sunlight.

Drawing inspiration from that, Alia posted a photo of herself bathed in the sun looking absolutely beautiful. She captioned the image as, "Happy Sunshine Sunday, ps: Thank you, my dear @anushkasharma, for inspiring me to go hunting in the sunlight at home. May the light always be with you (and me)." Anushka soon commented on it and wrote, "Always count on me for random inspirations,quot; Nice, right? We'd love to see these two leading ladies on the big screen again, how about you?