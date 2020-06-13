TSR Updatez: Floyd Mayweather's ex-mother and three of her children Josie Harris passed away due to accidental overdose

According to The Blast, the death of Floyd Mayweather and mother of three of her children Josie Harris was declared as an accidental overdose involving Fentanyl and Xanax.

The medical examiner's office reportedly determined that Josie, 40, died of an overdose of "mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, alprazolam). Alprazolam, which is a medication used to treat anxiety, is more commonly known by the name of the brand, Xanax. "

As previously reported, Josie passed away in March. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. There was no foul play or suicide note found at the time of his death.

In 2013, Josie starred in the TLC reality show "Starter Wives Confidential," which featured the ex-wives and ex-girlfriends of some of the greatest Famous. Also on the show were Liza Morales, who is Lamar Odom's ex, Tashera Simmons, who is DMX's ex-wife, and Shaniqua Tompkins, who is 50 Cent's ex.

