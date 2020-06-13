Trump administration reverses Obama-era transgender civil rights protections

It looks like truMp management works again. On Friday, Donnie and his team finalized a regulation that voids protections for transgender people against discrimination in health care. Protection that was granted when Forever 44, Barack Obama, was in office.

The Affordable Care Act, the 2010 A.K.A. Obamacare created civil rights protections in health care, which prohibited discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability in "any health program or activity,quot; that receives federal financial assistance, according to The New York Times. .

This reversal by the Trump Administration is an effort to lower the legal definition of sex discrimination, so it does not include explicit protections for people in the transgender community.

As expected, many LGBTQ groups have expressed that protections are a must for those who want to seek sex reassignment treatment.

“We will not allow this attack on our basic right to be free from discrimination in health care to be uncontested. We will see them in court and we will continue to challenge all of our elected officials to rise up against this blatant attempt to erode the critical protections that people need and sanction discrimination, ”the organization said in a statement.

In addition, Roger Severino, director of the Office for Civil Rights of the Department of Health and Human Services, made it clear that this decision will be challenged.

According to The New York Times, during the Obama era, hospitals would have to perform gender transition procedures. This was to ensure that no one was discriminated against.