Toronto graffiti artists "paint the city in black,quot; against racism

Dozens of street artists have painted parts of Toronto's "Graffiti Alley,quot; in shades of black and gray in a message of solidarity with anti-racism protesters after the death in custody of George Floyd by US police.

The new murals contrast with the brightly colored original paintings in this popular spot for tourists on the south side of Canada's largest city.

Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr, Fist Raised: The artwork depicts heroes and symbols of the African American community as well as victims of police brutality.

A portrait of Floyd, 46, is among them. The African American died in police custody after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

Her death sparked two weeks of protests in cities across the United States and around the world.

Floyd's image in "Graffiti Alley,quot; has a black band across his mouth that says "I can't breathe," his last words when he begged officers before passing out.

"But we can hear you," added the artist around Floyd's face.

The project aims to raise awareness about the anti-racism movement and for artists to show their support, one of the organizers, Moises Frank, told AFP.

"I think using art as a tool to speak out against oppression is a really powerful and beautiful way to protest," said the 25-year-old.

"People are beginning to realize that (racism) is an issue that we are not going to avoid talking about anymore," he said.

"I hope this is just the beginning of the conversation."

A mural depicts a panther with yellow and orange eyes, a tribute to Black Panther activism.

Another shows a raised fist with the legend "Still fighting 4 black lives,quot;.

Frank chose to paint Zianna Oliphant, a nine-year-old girl who delivered a moving speech to the Charlotte, NC city council in 2016, in response to the police murder of a 43-year-old black man.

"There is a video of her circulating (in which) she crumbles in front of the camera about the things she is experiencing and sees in her community and the injustice," Frank said.

"I thought she was a very brave girl who spoke out against it," she said.

"I hope that in your life you can see the changes that are happening."