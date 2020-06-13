Tips for new Rockies catcher Drew Romo from Chris Iannetta

New York Yankees Hall of Fame manager Miller Huggins was right almost a century ago.

"A good receiver is the quarterback, the carb, the lead dog, the pulse taker, the traffic police and sometimes a lot of non-printable things, but no team gets very far without one," Huggins said.

Which brings us to 18-year-old Drew Romo, whom the Rockies selected with the 35th pick in the 2020 MLB draft at The Woodlands (Texas) High School. It is the first time that the franchise has recruited a recipient.

"I love to catch," said Romo. "It just isn't that many people do. It is a routine and I love hard work. You go to showcases as you grow up and there are 50 shortstops and 50 outfielders and then like, seven or eight catchers. For me, it was really easy to stand out and I loved doing it. ”

He also delights in the work and sand of life behind the plate.

"I love to get all sweaty," he said. "My gear gets so sweaty that I have to air it up and hang it in my garage."

That is exactly what you want to hear from your receiver. After all, a career dedicated to squatting on the ground, removing the missing tips of the mask and giving private lessons to temperamental pitchers requires a special athlete.

With that in mind, I got in touch with former Rockies catcher Chris Iannetta, who made his major league debut at age 23 and is now 37. Before the coronavirus arrived, Iannetta was trying to connect with the Yankees and play a final season.

I asked Iannetta, one of the smartest players I've ever covered, what advice would he give Romo.

"First of all, say congratulations," said Iannetta.

Then he got down to the heart of the matter.

"His biggest challenge down the road will be prioritizing his development as a receiver," Iannetta said. "I remember always asking the question:" When does someone teach me how to improve to call games? "

Iannetta encouraged Romo to learn that art, although it is not easy, especially since the minor league teams dictate which pitches should be thrown. That is, teams insist that young developing pitchers must throw an X number of changes to a game and demand that certain pitches be released on certain counts.

"So when it came time to call a game in the minors, it wasn't really about getting the boys out there and learning how to do that," Iannetta said. "If it was the fourth inning, he still had to call seven changes to meet the quota."

In other words, pitcher development always takes precedence, so a catcher must find a way to learn how to call a game.

Iannetta's second tip is not easy for any player to accept, much less for a receiver.

"Learn to separate the punches from your defense," said Iannetta. Defense is your oasis. It is your constant. It belongs to me. Hitting will always be a challenge, even when you are doing well because that is the nature of the hit. It's hard."

Iannetta also offered a few words of encouragement when Romo begins ascending the minor league ladder.

"Defense will be easier as you climb," he said. "Pitchers will be better."

Ultimately, Ianetta, who played 1,197 games in her 14-year career, offered this tired little baseball tip.

"Start taking Pilates or yoga now," he said. "You won't need it until you're 28, but if you want to play past 28, you better have a great regimen."