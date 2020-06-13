Thousands of unwanted new and used engines are stored in the airfield when the coronavirus crash affects the economy

Thousands of junk cars have been dumped to fill an airfield in Thurleigh, Bedfordshire, amid fears about the long-term future of the auto industry amid a depression caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Endless lines of vehicles can be seen filling the tracks and storage areas at the former RAF base, which closed in 1997.

The British economy plummeted by more than 20 percent in April as the impact of the coronavirus shutdown begins to be felt, with car companies potentially among the hardest hit.

Thurleigh Airfield in Bedforshire is being used to store thousands of new and used cars

The former RAF base closed in 1997 and half of it is now in use as a large-scale storage facility.

Only 78,767 vehicles left the factory gates in March 2020, 47,428 fewer than in that month last year, as all vehicle plants closed due to the closure.

However, car production facilities across the UK are now slowly returning to full action after closing during the height of the pandemic.

Car showrooms have now reopened as well, and there are hopes that government-backed schemes may lead to a strong recovery.

Only 78,767 vehicles left the factory gates in March 2020, 47,428 fewer than in that month last year

There are hopes that the auto industry can recover after the coronavirus.

Graham Hoare, Ford's president of Great Britain, told the BBC: "Opening dealerships is a fundamental requirement for selling cars," he says. & # 39; The vast majority of our products go through dealers.

& # 39; Opening those dealerships … that really unlocks the bottle cork which then allows the entire manufacturing system to flow.

& # 39; That already happened on the continent, in Germany and the rest of Europe. It is being built, and we have to do the same here.

Thurleigh Airfield has previously been used as a waiting area for the government's car scrapping scheme that saw a large backlog of delays at sites across the country.

A new scrapping scheme will be launched in July that offers electric vehicle buyers £ 6,000 for the trade in older diesel or gasoline models with the aim of boosting the economy.