The next Android TV device & # 39; Sabrina & # 39; Google will offer a low latency game mode

More details about Google's alleged Android TV dongle, codenamed "Sabrina,quot;, have been leaked, thanks to the code discovered in the pre-release firmware.

In case you missed it, earlier this month XDA Developers released details and a pre-launch firmware marketing video intended to run on the device. Since the publication of the initial report, XDA He's dug into the firmware for more information, including details on a possible low-latency mode for gaming.

To start, an XDA-recognized developer by the name of "deadman96385,quot; examined the "Device Tree Source," a group of files contained within the firmware boot image. These files specify which system hardware on a chip (SoC) features to enable at startup.

DTS files revealed that Sabrina will include 2GB of RAM and will run on the Amlogic S905X2 SoC. That chip uses a 12nm manufacturing process and has a quad-core CPU with 4 ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz. Also, Sabrina has an ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU.

According to XDAThe Amlogic chip includes support for decoding 4Kp75 H.265 10-bit content, video output up to 4Kp60 via HDMI 2.1, HDR video playback with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision.

The Amlogic S905X2 is a popular choice for Android TV devices, according to XDA, so it is not surprising that Google has chosen it for Sabrina. Along with the Amlogic chip, the DTS file hinted at Broadcom's BCM43569 combo chip for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as Cadence's Tensilica HiFi 4 DSP.

"SabrinaServe,quot; application and low latency mode

& # 39; Deadman96385 & # 39; He also discovered a pre-installed system application by the name of & # 39; SabrinaService & # 39 ;. Contains references to & # 39; Automatic Low Latency Mode & # 39; (ALLM). The HDMI 2.1 specification allows ALLM, which can send a signal to a connected TV telling it to disable any post-processing features that may add latency to the video display.

Many televisions market this type of feature as a "game mode,quot; as it can help reduce delay while playing. Of course, users will need to connect Sabrina to a TV with a "game mode,quot; for it to work. ALLM only means that Sabrina can communicate with the TV about when to use the function.

XDA suggests that the feature will be in Sabrina for Stadia users. According to reports, Google plans to bring Stadia to Android TV in 2020, so it makes sense that Google's next Sabrina Android TV device is equipped to support Stadia with ALLM.

Sabrina's firmware also included some details about the remote control. A code snippet suggests that the remote might have Netflix and YouTube buttons, as well as a microphone. In addition to that, the code suggests that the remote control could support long-press actions on at least one key, possibly the mysterious "star,quot; key from previous leaks.

Finally, the code reveals that the remote control probably connects to Sabrina using Bluetooth.

While XDA discovered a lot of information in the firmware, there is still a lot of information that we don't know about Sabrina. The release date, price, and other details remain a mystery. Hopefully that will change soon: I hope Google is closer to launching Sabrina than we think.

Source: XDA