The criminal confession that changed the police forever

On June 13, 1966, the United States Supreme Court reversed a conviction and created a rule that has become ingrained in the minds of all who have seen a crime show.

Ernesto Miranda was accused and convicted of the rape of a young woman, but the Supreme Court ruled that his confession was invalid, because he was not told about his rights.

As a result, police officers across the country were required to know a statement to say every time they arrest someone.

"You have the right to remain silent. If you give up the right to remain silent, everything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law. You have the right to a lawyer and to have a lawyer present during questioning. If not You can pay a lawyer, one will be provided at no cost to you. During any questioning, you can decide at any time to exercise these rights, not answer any questions or make any statements. Do you understand these rights as I have done?

Miranda would be convicted of the rape in a new trial that did not include his confession. He would be stabbed in a bar fight in 1976.

The man arrested for the crime was, in what became common police language, Mirandised.